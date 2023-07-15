CULT Food Science Corp. is a Canada-based food technology company. The Company is engaged in the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products. Through its global portfolio of affiliates, it provides exposure to start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy, and other cultured food companies around the world. Its Zero Coffee is a coffee beverage made with cell-based coffee. Free Candy is a performance gummy made with cell-based collagen. CULT Foods, a division of the Company, creates products that provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution for the future of food. The Company is an investment platform. Its investments may include the acquisition of equity, debt or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities, financing in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions and the acquisition of all or part of one or more businesses, portfolios or other asset.

Sector Food Processing