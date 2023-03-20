Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  CULTI Milano S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    CULT   IT0005257347

CULTI MILANO S.P.A.

(CULT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  07:43:29 2023-03-20 am EDT
21.40 EUR   -5.31%
08:36aITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Milan Wells goes up; Cults at tail end
AN
03/15Futures flat; ECB toward 50-point increase
AN
03/14Mib returns to uptrend; Interpump takes top spot
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Milan Wells goes up; Cults at tail end

03/20/2023 | 08:36am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

Pozzi Milano rises 4.0% and takes the lead on the list. The stock is up 2.2% in the last thirty days and 47% in the last six months.

----------

Also up 4.0% is Digital Magics at EUR3.14 per share. The stock has given up 4.6% in the last month and 13% in the last year.

----------

LOSERS

----------

Culti Milan goes to the tail, giving up 5.3%. The company last week announced that it had approved its fiscal year 2022 results, having reported a consolidated net income of EUR2.3 million from EUR2.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

The company proposed the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.10 per share.

Total sales stood at EUR23.5 million from EUR21.2 million in 2021 and up 11 percent from the same period last year.

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CULTI MILANO S.P.A. -5.31% 21.4 Delayed Quote.11.88%
DIGITAL MAGICS S.P.A. 3.97% 3.14 Delayed Quote.-8.21%
POZZI MILANO S.P.A. 4.03% 1.42 Delayed Quote.-8.39%
Financials
Sales 2021 21,2 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
Net income 2021 2,33 M 2,49 M 2,49 M
Net cash 2021 5,12 M 5,45 M 5,45 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 0,83%
Capitalization 61,6 M 65,7 M 65,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 100%
Chart CULTI MILANO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
CULTI Milano S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CULTI MILANO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 22,60
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pierpaolo Manes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franco Spalla Chairman
Vittorio Mauri Independent Director
Giovanni Maria Casale Director
Diva Moriani Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CULTI MILANO S.P.A.11.88%66
L'ORÉAL13.98%216 933
KAO CORPORATION-1.47%18 213
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-8.04%17 992
COTY INC.26.99%9 268
PROYA COSMETICS CO.,LTD.7.45%7 409