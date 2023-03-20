ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Milan Wells goes up; Cults at tail end

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

Pozzi Milano rises 4.0% and takes the lead on the list. The stock is up 2.2% in the last thirty days and 47% in the last six months.

----------

Also up 4.0% is Digital Magics at EUR3.14 per share. The stock has given up 4.6% in the last month and 13% in the last year.

----------

LOSERS

----------

Culti Milan goes to the tail, giving up 5.3%. The company last week announced that it had approved its fiscal year 2022 results, having reported a consolidated net income of EUR2.3 million from EUR2.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

The company proposed the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.10 per share.

Total sales stood at EUR23.5 million from EUR21.2 million in 2021 and up 11 percent from the same period last year.

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

