  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CPIX   US2307701092

CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(CPIX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-31 pm EDT
2.350 USD   +1.73%
05:21pCUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS : Investor Presentation - Q2 2022
PU
08/12CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/10Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Reports 14% Revenue Growth
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals : Investor Presentation - Q2 2022

08/31/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
Corporate Presentation

Nasdaq CPIX

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements concerning our approved products and product development, our technology, our competitors, our intellectual property, our financial condition and our plans for research and development programs that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are based on the current estimates and assumptions of the management of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals as of the date of this presentation and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance upon these forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals to be materially different from those reflected in such forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, those set forth under the headings "Risk factors" and "Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations" in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q Reports on file with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. All statements contained in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation. For more information on our brands, including full prescribing and safety information, please see the links to the product websites which can be found at www.cumberlandpharma.com.

2

Company

Overview

Specialty pharmaceutical company

Portfolio of eight FDA approved products

Promoted by three national sales divisions

Several near-termcatalysts for new growth opportunities Sancuso® post-acquisition integration and market expansion Next Generation Caldolor ® product introduction

Vibativ ® acute care, out-patient and international initiatives Phase II candidates in development with upcoming study milestones Proven record of successful product development and product acquisition

3

Mission & Strategy

Mission: We are working to advance patient care through the delivery of high-quality medicines

Strategy: We are building a portfolio of specialized biopharmaceutical brands

4

Product Portfolio

Product Development:

Product Acquisition:

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,51 M - -
Net cash 2021 11,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33,9 M 33,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 83
Free-Float 55,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
A. J. Kazimi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John M. Hamm Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James L. Herman Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Gordon R. Bernard Independent Director
James R. Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-50.54%34
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.5.60%26 919
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.73%17 730
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-17.53%14 062
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.16.32%11 693
CIPLA LIMITED9.99%10 528