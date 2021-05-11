Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPIX   US2307701092

CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(CPIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals : Investor Presentation - Q1 2021

05/11/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Presentation

Nasdaq CPIX

Safe Harbor

Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ

concerning our approved products and product

materially from those indicated by such forward-looking

development, our technology, our competitors, our

statements include, among others, those set forth under

intellectual property, our financial condition and our plans

the headings "Risk factors" and "Management's discussion

for research and development programs that involve risks,

and analysis of financial condition and results of

uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are

operations" in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q Reports on

based on the current estimates and assumptions of the

file with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any

management of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals as of the

obligation to release publicly any revisions to these

date of this presentation and are subject to uncertainty and

forward-looking statements to reflect events or

changes in circumstances. Given these uncertainties, you

circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the

should not place undue reliance upon these forward-

occurrence of unanticipated events. All statements

looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are

contained in this presentation are made only as of the date

subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other

of this presentation. For more information on our brands,

factors that may cause the actual results of Cumberland

including full prescribing and safety information, please see

Pharmaceuticals to be materially different from those

the links to the product websites which can be found at

reflected in such forward-looking statements.

www.cumberlandpharma.com.

2

Company Overview

Specialty pharmaceutical company

  • Portfolio of seven FDA approved products
  • Promoted by two national sales forces

Several near-termcatalysts for new growth opportunities

  • Vibativ post-acquisition integration and market expansion
  • Next Generation Caldolor product launch
  • RediTrex methotrexate product line launch

Phase II candidates in development with upcoming study milestones Proven record of successful product development and product acquisition

3

Mission & Strategy

Mission: Advance Patient Care

through delivery of high quality medicines

Strategy: Build a portfolio of

Specialized biopharmaceutical brands

4

Product Portfolio

Product

Development:

Product

Acquisition:

5

Disclaimer

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 21:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
05:50pCUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS  : Investor Presentation - Q1 2021
PU
05:17pCUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition ..
AQ
05:13pCUMBERLAND : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:10pCUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS  : Earnings Flash (CPIX) CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS P..
MT
04:09pCUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS  : Earnings Flash (CPIX) CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS P..
MT
04:06pCUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Com..
PR
05/04CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS  : To Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PR
04/30CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Ho..
AQ
03/15CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS  : Emerging Technologies Names Van Tucker to Board of..
PU
03/12CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 40,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,94 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39,5 M 39,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,50 $
Last Close Price 2,65 $
Spread / Highest target 221%
Spread / Average Target 221%
Spread / Lowest Target 221%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
A. J. Kazimi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael P. Bonner CFO, Senior Director-Finance & Accounting
Leo B. Pavliv Chief Development Officer & EVP-Operations
Martin E. Cearnal Director, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
James L. Herman Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-10.17%40
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.1.22%23 292
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.17.87%22 822
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.74%21 865
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-8.45%13 222
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.15.05%12 929