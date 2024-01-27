NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until March 15, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between April 30, 2019 and December 21, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.

Cummins and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On December 22, 2023, pre-market, the Company disclosed an agreement in principle reached with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other state and federal regulators "to resolve civil claims regarding the Company's emissions certification and compliance process for certain engines" and expected to record "a charge of approximately $2.04 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 to resolve these claims and related matters." The same day, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a press release on the matter, also disclosing that the Company "allegedly installed defeat devices on 630,000 model year 2013 to 2019 RAM 2500 and 3500 pickup truck engines," but noted that it "also allegedly installed undisclosed auxiliary emission control devices on 330,000 model year 2019 to 2023 RAM 2500 and 3500 pickup truck engines."

On this news, the price of Cummins stock fell by $7.01 per share, or 2.87%, to close at $236.99 on December 22, 2023.

The case is Baker v. Cummins Inc., et al., No. 24-cv-00369.

At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

