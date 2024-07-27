NEW ORLEANS, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI).

On December 22, 2023, the Company disclosed an agreement in principle reached with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other state and federal regulators "to resolve civil claims regarding the Company's emissions certification and compliance process for certain engines" and expected to record "a charge of approximately $2.04 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 to resolve these claims and related matters." The same day, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a press release on the matter, also disclosing that the Company "allegedly installed defeat devices on 630,000 model year 2013 to 2019 RAM 2500 and 3500 pickup truck engines," but noted that it "also allegedly installed undisclosed auxiliary emission control devices on 330,000 model year 2019 to 2023 RAM 2500 and 3500 pickup truck engines."

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Cummins' officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Cummins shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-833-938-0905 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit us at https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cmi/ to learn more.

