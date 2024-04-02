UNITED STATES

Letter from our Chair and CEO

To our Cummins Shareholders:

As I reflect back on 2023, I am incredibly proud of what Cummins and our employees accomplished for our stakeholders, and I feel energized about the opportunities ahead for us as we continue to demonstrate our relentless focus on being a global leader in clean energy technology and innovation.

Power makes progress: Celebrating a banner year for Cummins

Last year, we made significant progress in achieving our Destination Zero strategy, and it continues to be clear that our dual-path approach to reducing the greenhouse gas and air quality impacts of our products is the right approach to meet our customers' needs today and continue to grow our business and impact. We did this by advancing our core business as well as developing new, zero-emissions solutions through Accelera by CumminsTM.

Achieved key advances in our core business.In 2023, we committed to investing more than $1 billion across our U.S. engine manufacturing network to support the industry's first fuel agnostic engine platforms, and we unveiled the X10 fuel agnostic series, launching in North America in 2026. Additionally, we initiated several collaborations with our natural gas X15 engine (X15N), the industry's first natural gas engine designed specifically for heavy-duty and on-highway truck applications, offering OEMs and end-users the opportunity to realize reductions in nitrous oxides and greenhouse gas without compromising performance. A similar 15-liter natural gas platform has been in use globally in markets like China since 2022, with close to 30,000 production units and more than 2 billion real world miles accumulated to date. The X15N is now available for purchase in North America.

Paved the way through Accelera. In March we launched a unique brand, Accelera by Cummins, for our business focused on zero-emissions solutions. In September, we announced a joint venture with Daimler Trucks and Buses, PACCAR and EVE Energy to accelerate and localize battery cell production and the battery supply chain in the U.S. And in January, we announced the selection of Marshall County, Mississippi, for the 21-gigawatt hour factory, which is expected to begin producing battery cells in 2027 and create more than 2,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs by 2030. Accelera also reached a further milestone in 2023 with electrolyzer order backlog totaling more than 500MW. To meet the growing electrolyzer demand, we began production at our first U.S. manufacturing location for electrolyzers in our Cummins Power Generation facility in Fridley, Minnesota.

Delivered record operational performance. Due to our employees' hard work and the continued high demand for our products globally, we achieved record 2023 full-year revenues of $34.1 billion, 21 percent higher than 2022, and record operating cash flow of $4.0 billion, a significant increase from $2.0 billion achieved in 2022. Additionally, last year marked the 14th consecutive year that we increased our shareholder dividends, returning $921 million.

Demonstrated continued commitment to people, communities and the planet.Last year, we received several prestigious honors, recognizing our commitment to being a conscientious corporate citizen for all our stakeholders, both internally and in the communities we serve. We were featured on Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies list, S&P Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In addition, we received numerous accolades recognizing our ongoing efforts to foster caring and inclusive environments in which all employees and innovation thrive, including: named one of 66 companies on America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises in 2023; National Association of Corporate Directors 2023 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award; 2023 best place to work for disability inclusion; Military Friendly Employer; Top Hispanic Employer by DiversityComm magazine; Financial Times Diversity Leaders list in Europe; and a perfect score of 100 on the 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index. In 2023, we also achieved a global Every Employee Every Community (EEEC) - our program to enable each employee to use at least four work hours to engage in their communities - participation rate of 77% for the full year, surpassing our target of 75%. This represents nearly 60,000 Cummins employees across the world who volunteered 332,000 hours, organized 10,800 community events, and partnered with 3,300 nonprofits.

Power onward: Continuing our progress in 2024 and beyond

Our focus in 2024 is about continuous improvement and flawless execution that keeps us ahead of the competition and enables us to deliver innovative products that are better for our customers, our communities and our environment. No one is better positioned to do this than Cummins, and here's how we'll do it.

Delivering strong returns to you, our shareholders.We are committed to delivering cycle-over-cycle improvement in financial performance, and we are in a strong position to keep investing in the future, bringing new technologies to power our customers' success around the world, and returning cash to our investors. Over the past two decades, our business has grown five-fold, from $6.6 billion in revenues in 2000 to a record $34.1 billion achieved last year - and we're on pace to continue this trajectory this decade as we move closer to 2030. Though we anticipate moderating demand in some markets, we are taking steps to reduce costs, optimize our business and position Cummins for continued success in the years ahead.

Amplifying our presence as a global leader in the energy transition.We are resolute about the leading role we play in the energy transition, and emissions compliance continues to be a critical element of this work and central to our values. We were transparent about

this in December 2023, when we announced that we reached an agreement in principle to resolve U.S. regulatory claims regarding our emissions certification and compliance process for certain engines primarily used in our pickup truck applications.

We ultimately believe there will be a place for more efficient diesel, natural gas, and hydrogen internal combustion engines for many years in the commercial vehicle markets we serve. In February 2024, we branded our fuel-agnostic engine platforms with a name that captures the innovation that powers us forward: the Cummins HELM™ platforms. Loosely translating to "higher efficiency, lower emissions and multiple fuels," the Cummins HELM™ platforms give our customers control of how they navigate their own journeys as part of the energy transition and include our B, X10 and X15 engine platforms. They provide customers with the option to choose the fuel type(s) and applications that best suit their business needs, while also reducing emissions. These products are critical to our plan to help fleets reach Destination Zero, while providing products that are economically viable, scalable and deliver the power, performance, range and durability for which Cummins is known.

We also announced in February 2024 the launch of our most efficient heavy-duty diesel engine ever. The Next Gen X15 will be compliant with U.S. EPA and CARB 2027 aligned regulations at launch and will serve the heavy-duty on-highway market in North America. Maintaining the traditional reliability and lower operating costs that have met the needs of a diverse customer base since the inaugural X15 launch in 1998, the Next Gen X15 will feature improved greenhouse gas and fuel efficiency benefits while retaining the same ratings of the current X15 (up to 605 horsepower and 2,050 lb-ft of torque) and optimizing powertrain integration with Eaton Cummins and Cummins-Meritor. More information on start of production for the Next Gen X15 will be available later this year.

The Cummins HELM™ B, X10 and X15 engine platforms, together with Accelera by Cummins' zero-emission products, will help our customers with a variety of applications and requirements reduce emissions today and well into the future. Through Accelera's new eMobility business, we will continue to position Cummins to win in the electrification and hydrogen markets by providing a wide range of battery electric vehicle products, including batteries, e-axles, traction systems, auxiliary controls and power, and electric powertrain integration. We'll also further bolster our electrolyzer business - our most significant outgrowth opportunity - by scaling our industry-leading technical innovation to support the growing global green hydrogen economy.

Driving continuous, profitable growth through the power of partnership.In this globally connected world, "going it alone" is an outdated approach to developing critical solutions for critical issues. Fortunately, we have entered a new era of mutually beneficial collaboration where like-minded partners, and even competitors, realize the exponential power of coming together. At Cummins, we are proud of our 105-year history of leveraging our strong partnerships and power as an incumbent to accelerate future growth through innovation - not only with leading OEMs and customers around the globe, but also through strategic partnerships and joint ventures. By pursuing unique relationships with key players like Daimler Trucks & Buses, PACCAR, EVE Energy, Leclanché S.A., Tata Motors, Terex, Knight Transportation, Blue Bird, Chevron, the Eclipse Foundation, and other compelling prospective partners - we are uniquely positioned to lead in the transition to zero emissions.

Investing in our people, communities and planet. Making people's lives better by powering a more prosperous world requires a healthier planet and vibrant, engaged communities. This work is our mission in action. It's what we've always done, and what we will continue to do. In 2024, we will continue to build on these commitments by setting aggressive goals for ourselves in three core areas. First, we'll invest to establish a diverse management team best equipped to continue leading in the transition to zero emissions while generating strong returns. We'll also focus on advancing our talent strategies to meet the evolving needs of our employees and the business, while expanding our diversity, equity and inclusion aspirations. Second, we'll continue to deliver a safe, healthy and more sustainable work environment for our employees. We'll continue to demonstrate leadership for corporate responsibility within our global communities. Through Cummins Advocating for Racial Equity (CARE) - now focused on serving both our Black and Latino neighbors - we'll continue our important work of enabling and empowering our employees, communities and businesses to create more equitable and inclusive environments through criminal justice reform, economic empowerment and social justice reform. And finally, we'll continue to extend our efforts with Cummins Water Works to advance water security for 20 million people by 2025 - among several other initiatives.

Looking ahead, I am deeply appreciative of our Cummins employees, who continue to innovate for our customers and demonstrate the flexibility required to meet global demand. And I'm equally grateful to all of you - our shareholders - for your confidence in Cummins. Thank you for joining us in our journey to make people's lives better by powering a more prosperous world.

Sincerely,

Jennifer Rumsey

Chair and Chief Executive Officer Cummins Inc.

*See Appendix A for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures referenced in this section.

500 Jackson Street, Box 3005, Columbus, Indiana 47202-3005

NOTICE OF 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

To Our Shareholders:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2024 Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of Cummins Inc. will be held virtually on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, for the following purposes:

1. to elect the eleven nominees named in the attached proxy statement as directors for the ensuing year;

2. to consider an advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers;

3. to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our auditors for 2024;

4. to consider a proposal from a shareholder regarding requiring an independent Chairman of the Board;

5. to consider a shareholder proposal regarding linking executive compensation to achieving 1.5°C emissions reductions; and

6. to transact any other business that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in a virtual meeting format only. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically. We believe a virtual meeting allows broader access by our shareholders and other parties without restricting participation while also reducing the environmental impact and cost of conducting the meeting.

Only shareholders of our Common Stock of record at the close of business on March 21, 2024, are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the meeting.

If you do not expect to be present virtually at the meeting, you are urged to vote your shares by telephone, via the Internet, or by completing, signing and dating the enclosed proxy card and returning it promptly in the envelope provided.

You may revoke your proxy card at any time before the meeting. Except with respect to shares attributable to accounts held in the Cummins Retirement and Savings Plans, any shareholders entitled to vote at the annual meeting who attend the meeting will be entitled to cast their votes electronically during the meeting.

NICOLE Y. LAMB-HALE, Secretary

April 1, 2024

On April 1, 2024, we will commence mailing the notice of Internet availability of proxy materials, or a proxy statement, proxy card and annual report, to shareholders.

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE 2024 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO BE HELD ON MAY 14, 2024: the Annual Report and Proxy Statement are available atwww.proxyvote.com

VOTING​

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Information provided in this proxy statement that is not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our forecasts, guidance, preliminary results, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our plans and expectations for our revenues, EBITDA and the agreement in principle to settle regulatory proceedings regarding our emissions certification and compliance process for pick-up truck applications (Agreement in Principle). Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: any adverse consequences resulting from entering into the Agreement in Principle, including required additional mitigation projects, adverse reputational impacts and potential resulting legal actions; increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies, as well as unpredictability in the adoption, implementation and enforcement of emission standards around the world; evolving environmental and climate change legislation and regulatory initiatives; changes in international, national and regional trade laws, regulations and policies; changes in taxation; global legal and ethical compliance costs and risks; future bans or limitations on the use of diesel-powered products; failure to successfully integrate and / or failure to fully realize all of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Meritor, Inc.; raw material, transportation and labor price fluctuations and supply shortages; aligning our capacity and production with our demand; the actions of, and income from, joint ventures and other investees that we do not directly control; large truck manufacturers' and original equipment manufacturers' customers discontinuing outsourcing their engine supply needs or experiencing financial distress or change in control; product recalls; variability in material and commodity costs; the development of new technologies that reduce demand for our current products and services; lower than expected acceptance of new or existing products or services; product liability claims; our sales mix of products; climate change, global warming, more stringent climate change regulations, accords, mitigation efforts, greenhouse gas regulations or other legislation designed to address climate change; our plan to reposition our portfolio of product offerings through exploration of strategic acquisitions and divestitures and related uncertainties of entering such transactions; increasing interest rates; challenging markets for talent and ability to attract, develop and retain key personnel; exposure to potential security breaches or other disruptions to our information technology environment and data security; political, economic and other risks from operations in numerous countries including political, economic and social uncertainty and the evolving globalization of our business; competitor activity; increasing competition, including increased global competition among our customers in emerging markets; failure to meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) expectations or standards, or achieve our ESG goals; labor relations or work stoppages; foreign currency exchange rate changes; the performance of our pension plan assets and volatility of discount rates; the price and availability of energy; continued availability of financing, financial instruments and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future business; and other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC filings, including particularly in the Risk Factors section of our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this proxy statement and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the SEC, which are available athttp://www.sec.govor athttp://www.cummins.comin the Investor Relations section of our website.

Website references and links to websites included in this proxy statement are provided solely for convenience purposes.

Content on the websites, including content on our company website, is not, and shall not be deemed to be, part of this proxy statement or incorporated by reference herein.

PROXY STATEMENT FOR 2024

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

Generally

We are furnishing this proxy statement in connection with the solicitation by our Board of Directors of proxies to be voted at our 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, and at any adjournment thereof, which we refer to as our "Annual Meeting." This proxy statement, together with the enclosed proxy card, is first being made available to our shareholders on or about April 1, 2024.

Holders of our Common Stock of record at the close of business on March 21, 2024 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

On that date there were issued and outstanding 136,758,679 shares of Common Stock, each of which is entitled to one vote on each matter submitted to a shareholder vote at the Annual Meeting.

Each share of Common Stock represented by a properly executed and delivered proxy card will be voted at the Annual Meeting in accordance with the instructions indicated on that proxy card, unless such proxy card has been previously revoked. If no instructions are indicated on a signed proxy card, the shares represented by such proxy card will be voted as recommended by our Board.

A shareholder may revoke his or her proxy card at any time before the Annual Meeting by delivering to our Secretary written notice of such revocation. This notice must include the number of shares for which the proxy card had been given and the name of the shareholder of such shares as it appears on the stock certificate(s), or in book entry form on the records of our stock transfer agent and registrar, Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc., evidencing ownership of such shares. In addition, except with respect to shares attributable to accounts held in the Cummins Retirement and Savings Plans (the "Cummins RSPs"), any shareholder who has executed a proxy card but is present virtually at the Annual Meeting will be entitled to cast his or her vote electronically instead of by proxy card, thereby canceling the previously executed proxy card.

Participants in the Cummins RSP who hold shares of Common Stock in their account and provide voting instructions to the trustee with respect to such shares will have their shares voted by the trustee as instructed. Such participants will be considered named fiduciaries with respect to the shares allocated to their accounts solely for purposes of this proxy solicitation.

If no voting instructions are provided, shares held in the accounts will be voted in the same manner and proportion as shares with respect to which valid voting instructions were received. Any instructions received by the trustee from participants regarding their vote shall be confidential. Cummins RSP participants may attend the Annual Meeting virtually but cannot vote the shares in their Cummins RSP accounts at the Annual Meeting.

Information About the Virtual Annual Meeting

ATTENDANCE AND PARTICIPATION

Our virtual Annual Meeting will be conducted on the Internet via live webcast. You will be able to participate online and submit your questions during the Annual Meeting by visitingwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CMI2024. Shareholders will be able to vote their shares electronically during the Annual Meeting. We believe a virtual meeting allows broader access by our shareholders and other parties without restricting participation while also reducing the environmental impact and cost of conducting the meeting.

To participate in the Annual Meeting, you will need the 16-digit control number included on your proxy card or your voting instruction form. The Annual Meeting will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. We encourage you to access the Annual Meeting prior to the start time. Online access will begin at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

The virtual Annual Meeting platform is fully supported across browsers (Edge, Firefox, Chrome, and Safari) and devices (desktops, laptops, tablets, and cell phones) running the most updated version of applicable software and plugins. Participants should ensure they have a strong

Internet connection wherever they intend to participate in the Annual Meeting. Participants should also allow plenty of time to log in and ensure that they can hear streaming audio prior to the start of the Annual Meeting.

QUESTIONS

Following adjournment of the formal business of the Annual Meeting, the Chair and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jennifer Rumsey, will give a presentation about the company's business. At the conclusion of this presentation, the company will address appropriate general questions from shareholders regarding the company. We may also respond to questions on an individual basis or by posting answers on our Investor Relations website after the meeting. Shareholders eligible to vote may submit questions to the CEO by logging into the virtual meeting platform atwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CMI2024, typing a question into the "Ask a Question" field, and clicking "Submit." Your question or comment should be addressed to the CEO, who will either respond or refer it to others as appropriate. Time permitting, the CEO will attempt to answer as many questions as possible. It will help us if questions are succinct and cover only one topic per question. Questions from multiple shareholders on the same topic or that are otherwise related may be grouped, summarized and answered together. If there are any matters of individual or personal concern to a shareholder and not of general concern to all shareholders, or if a question posed was not otherwise answered, such matters may be raised separately after the Annual Meeting by contacting Investor Relations atwww.cummins.com. Recording of the Annual Meeting is prohibited. A webcast playback, including responses to shareholder questions, will be available atwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CMI202424 hours after the completion of the meeting.

TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES

Technical support, including related technical support phone numbers, will be available on the virtual meeting platform atwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CMI2024beginning at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time on May 14, 2024 through the conclusion of the Annual Meeting.

IMPORTANT: If you hold your shares in a brokerage account, you should be aware that, due to New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE, rules, if you do not affirmatively instruct your broker how to vote within 10 days prior to our Annual Meeting, your broker will not be permitted to vote your shares (i) for the election of directors; (ii) on the advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers; (iii) on the shareholder proposal regarding an independent Chairman of the Board; or (iv) on the shareholder proposal regarding linking executive compensation to achieving 1.5°C emissions reductions. Therefore, you must affirmatively take action to vote your shares at our Annual Meeting. If you do not affirmatively vote your shares, your shares will not be voted (i) for the election of directors; (ii) on the advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers; (iii) on the shareholder proposal regarding an independent Chairman of the Board; or (iv) on the shareholder proposal regarding linking executive compensation to achieving 1.5°C emissions reductions.

This summary highlights selected information contained in this proxy statement, but it does not contain all the information you should consider. We urge you to read the whole proxy statement before you vote. This proxy statement is being made available to shareholders on or about April 1, 2024.

WE WILL BE VOTING ON THE FOLLOWING MATTERS:

Voting Recommendation More Information 1. Election of eleven directors nominated by Cummins' Board FOR EACH NOMINEE Page 16 2. Advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers FOR Page 71 3. Ratification of independent public accountants FOR Page 72 4. Shareholder proposal regarding an independent Chairman of the Board AGAINST Page 76 5. Shareholder proposal regarding linking executive compensation to achieving AGAINST Page 80 1.5°C emissions reductions Agenda Item

​ ​

​

​

Committee Memberships

​

Director

​ ​

​

Age

SinceAuditTalent and Comp

FinanceGovernanceSafety Environment and Tech

​

​ ​ JENNIFER W. RUMSEY 50 2022 Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Cummins Inc. ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ GARY L. BELSKE

​ ​ Retired Deputy Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer, Ernst & Young 67 2022 ​ ​ ​ ROBERT J. BERNHARD

​ ​ Retired Vice President for Research, University of Notre Dame 71 2008 ​ ​

​ ​ BRUNO V. DI LEO 67 2015 Managing Director, Bearing-North LLC ​ ​

​ ​ DANIEL W. FISHER 51 2023 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ball Corporation ​ ​

​ ​ CARLA A. HARRIS 61 2021 Senior Client Advisor, Morgan Stanley ​ ​ ​

​ ​ THOMAS J. LYNCH Chairman, TE Connectivity Ltd 69 2015 ​ ​ ​

​ ​ WILLIAM I. MILLER President, The Wallace Foundation 67 1989 * ​ ​ ​ KIMBERLY A. NELSON

​ ​ Retired Senior Vice President, External Relations, General Mills, Inc. 61 2020 ​ ​

​ ​ KAREN H. QUINTOS 60 2017 Retired Chief Customer Officer, Dell Technologies Inc. ​ ​

​ ​ JOHN H. STONE 53 2024 President and Chief Executive Officer, Allegion plc

​

​

ChairMember

2

CUMMINS 2024 PROXY

PROXY SUMMARY

Our 2023 Performance*

In 2023, our revenues reached a record $34.1 billion, an increase of 21 percent from the prior year. Sales in North America increased 22 percent and international revenues increased 20 percent. We saw strong global demand across most key regions and markets, particularly North America truck and global power generation, and slow economic recovery in China. Supply chain constraints improved throughout the year but continued to limit the industry's collective ability to meet end-user demand. We leveraged our global footprint to meet the needs of our customers and delivered solid operational performance, resulting in record sales and operating cash flow in 2023.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, we recorded a one-time charge of $2.04 billion related to the previously disclosed Agreement in Principle to settle regulatory claims from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) regarding our emissions certification and compliance process for certain engines primarily used in pick-up truck applications.

Earnings per diluted share (EPS) were $5.15, down from $15.12 in 2022. Adjusted EPS was $19.69 in 2023, an increase from $16.29 in 2022. 2023 adjusted EPS excludes the impact of the Agreement in Principle ($13.78 per diluted share), costs associated with the planned separation of Atmus ($0.54 per diluted share), and costs associated with voluntary restructuring actions ($0.22 per diluted share). 2022 adjusted EPS excludes the impact of costs related to the indefinite suspension of operations in Russia ($0.72 per diluted share) and the costs related to the separation of the Filtration business ($0.45 per diluted share).

Key business highlights include:

*

See Appendix A for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures referenced in this section.