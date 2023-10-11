O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Cummins Inc, código ISIN BRC1MIBDR009, informa que foi aprovado em 10/10/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 1,680000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 5,0862 - 10/10/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 1,444966102 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Cummins Inc (Company), ISIN BRC1MIBDR009, hereby informs that on 10/10/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 1,680000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 5,0862 - 10/10/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,444966102 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 13/12/2023, aos
The payment will be completed on 13/12/2023, to
titulares de BDRs em 21/11/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 21/11/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 22/11/2023 até 24/11/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 22/11/2023 to 24/11/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Cummins Inc. specializes in designing, manufacturing, and selling diesel and gas motors and generators. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- manufacturing of diesel and gas motors (29.2%): for heavy equipment, trucks, light utility vehicles, industrial construction equipment, mine equipment, and agricultural and marine use;
- production of components (28%): filtration and exhaust equipment, turbochargers, alternators, cylinder heads, water pumps, injection systems, starters, etc.;
- manufacturing of generators (10.5%);
- other (0.6%).
The remaining sales (31.7%) are from distribution to end users.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (55.4%), China (8.5%), India (5%) and other (31.1%).