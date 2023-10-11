Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Cummins Inc (Company), ISIN BRC1MIBDR009, hereby informs that on 10/10/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 1,680000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 5,0862 - 10/10/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,444966102 per BDR.