CUMMINS INC.

CUMMINS INC.

(CMI)
Cummins : CEO and Other Cummins Leaders to Discuss the Future of Hydrogen Fuel Technologies and Its Plans to Bolster Capabilities

11/10/2020 | 12:05pm EST

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI):

WHAT:

Virtual event followed by live Q&A with Cummins leaders about the company’s outlook on the future of hydrogen fuel technologies and key actions the company is taking to continue to broaden its capabilities.

 

The call is intended for the investment community, media and elected officials and staff.

 

Spaces are limited, so please click here to reserve a spot.

 

WHO:

Tom Linebarger, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Amy Davis, Vice President & President, New Power

Thad Ewald, Vice President, Corporate Strategy

Mark Smith, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Amy Adams, Vice President, Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Technologies

 

WHEN:

Monday, November 16 at 10:30 a.m. EST

Further information and a link to join the press event will be provided following RSVPs.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 126 M - -
Net income 2020 1 696 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 500 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
Yield 2020 2,30%
Capitalization 33 889 M 33 889 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 61 615
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart CUMMINS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cummins Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUMMINS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 234,35 $
Last Close Price 228,97 $
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norman Thomas Linebarger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Livingston L. Satterthwaite President & Chief Operating Officer
Mark Andrew Smith Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sherry A. Aaholm Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Jim Fier Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUMMINS INC.27.94%33 889
RHEINMETALL-30.37%3 629
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.5.38%3 628
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.21.76%2 958
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-13.31%2 623
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED-17.42%1 713
