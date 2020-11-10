Cummins : CEO and Other Cummins Leaders to Discuss the Future of Hydrogen Fuel Technologies and Its Plans to Bolster Capabilities

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI):
WHAT:
Virtual event followed by live Q&A with Cummins leaders about the company’s outlook on the future of hydrogen fuel technologies and key actions the company is taking to continue to broaden its capabilities.
The call is intended for the investment community, media and elected officials and staff.
Spaces are limited, so please click here to reserve a spot.
WHO:
Tom Linebarger, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amy Davis, Vice President & President, New Power
Thad Ewald, Vice President, Corporate Strategy
Mark Smith, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Amy Adams, Vice President, Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Technologies
WHEN:
Monday, November 16 at 10:30 a.m. EST
Further information and a link to join the press event will be provided following RSVPs.
