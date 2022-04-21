Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cummins Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMI   US2310211063

CUMMINS INC.

(CMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/20 04:02:39 pm EDT
204.81 USD   +1.75%
07:57aCUMMINS' FILTRATION BUSINESS FILES CONFIDENTIALLY FOR IPO : Bloomberg
MT
07:46aCummins' Filtration Business Submits Confidential Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering1
BU
04/19Allison Transmission Secures Clean Air Certification in California for eGen Flex Propulsion System
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cummins' Filtration Business Submits Confidential Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering1

04/21/2022 | 07:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today announced that its Filtration business has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a proposed underwritten initial public offering (the "IPO") of newly issued common stock of the business in the United States. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the IPO have not yet been determined. The IPO is expected to commence after the completion of the SEC review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the" Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 59,900 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.1 billion on sales of $24.0 billion in 2021. See how Cummins is powering a world that’s always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on.

Forward-looking disclosure statement

Information provided in this release that is not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our forecasts, guidance, preliminary results, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our plans and expectations for our revenues and EBITDA. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: any adverse results of our internal review into our emissions certification process and compliance with emission standards; increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies, as well as unpredictability in the adoption, implementation and enforcement of emission standards around the world; changes in international, national and regional trade laws, regulations and policies; any adverse effects of the U.S. government's COVID-19 vaccine mandates; changes in taxation; global legal and ethical compliance costs and risks; increasingly stringent environmental laws and regulations; future bans or limitations on the use of diesel-powered products; raw material, transportation and labor price fluctuations and supply shortages; aligning our capacity and production with our demand; the actions of, and income from, joint ventures and other investees that we do not directly control; large truck manufacturers' and original equipment manufacturers' customers discontinuing outsourcing their engine supply needs or experiencing financial distress, bankruptcy or change in control; product recalls; variability in material and commodity costs; the development of new technologies that reduce demand for our current products and services; lower than expected acceptance of new or existing products or services; product liability claims; our sales mix of products; failure to complete, adverse results from or failure to realize the expected benefits of the separation of our filtration business; our plan to reposition our portfolio of product offerings through exploration of strategic acquisitions and divestitures and related uncertainties of entering such transactions; challenging markets for talent and ability to attract, develop and retain key personnel; climate change and global warming; exposure to potential security breaches or other disruptions to our information technology environment and data security; political, economic and other risks from operations in numerous countries including political, economic and social uncertainty and the evolving globalization of our business; competitor activity; increasing competition, including increased global competition among our customers in emerging markets; labor relations or work stoppages; foreign currency exchange rate changes; the performance of our pension plan assets and volatility of discount rates; the price and availability of energy; continued availability of financing, financial instruments and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future business; and other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC filings, including particularly in the Risk Factors section of our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.cummins.com in the Investor Relations section of our website.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CUMMINS INC.
07:57aCUMMINS' FILTRATION BUSINESS FILES C : Bloomberg
MT
07:46aCummins' Filtration Business Submits Confidential Registration Statement for Proposed I..
BU
04/19Allison Transmission Secures Clean Air Certification in California for eGen Flex Propul..
MT
04/18Cummins Inc. - New report details Cummins' efforts to create dynamic work environment
AQ
04/18Cummins Advocating for Racial Equity invests $650,000 to provide Black-owned small busi..
AQ
04/14Goldman Sachs Lowers Cummins' Price Target to $225 From $244, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04/14Deutsche Bank Adjusts Cummins' Price Target to $233 From $256, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
04/14Cummins Completes Acquisition of Jacobs Vehicle Systems
BU
04/14Altra Industrial Motion Completes Sale of Jacobs Vehicle Systems for $325 Million
MT
04/14Cummins Inc. acquired Jacobs Vehicle Systems, Inc. from Altra Industrial Motion Corp. f..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CUMMINS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 561 M - -
Net income 2022 2 434 M - -
Net Debt 2022 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 2,89%
Capitalization 29 098 M 29 098 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 59 900
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart CUMMINS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cummins Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUMMINS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 204,81 $
Average target price 255,39 $
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norman Thomas Linebarger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer W. Rumsey President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark Andrew Smith Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jim Fier Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Wayne A. Eckerle Vice President-Research & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUMMINS INC.-6.11%29 098
RHEINMETALL AG161.26%10 202
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED17.19%4 014
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-15.11%3 024
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-13.87%2 841
MIANYANG FULIN PRECISION MACHINING CO., LTD.-36.80%2 152