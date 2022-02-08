Log in
    CMI   US2310211063

CUMMINS INC.

(CMI)
Cummins Inc. Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

02/08/2022 | 03:31pm EST
The Board of Directors of Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of 1.45 dollars per share, payable on March 3, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 18, 2022.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 59,900 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.1 billion on sales of $24.0 billion in 2021. See how Cummins is powering a world that’s always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on.

Forward-looking disclosure statement

Information provided in this release that is not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our forecasts, guidance, preliminary results, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our plans and expectations for our revenues and EBITDA. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: any adverse results of our internal review into our emissions certification process and compliance with emission standards; increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies, as well as unpredictability in the adoption, implementation and enforcement of emission standards around the world; changes in international, national and regional trade laws, regulations and policies; any adverse effects of the U.S. government's COVID-19 vaccine mandates; changes in taxation; global legal and ethical compliance costs and risks; increasingly stringent environmental laws and regulations; future bans or limitations on the use of diesel-powered products; raw material, transportation and labor price fluctuations and supply shortages; aligning our capacity and production with our demand; the actions of, and income from, joint ventures and other investees that we do not directly control; large truck manufacturers' and original equipment manufacturers' customers discontinuing outsourcing their engine supply needs or experiencing financial distress, bankruptcy or change in control; product recalls; variability in material and commodity costs; the development of new technologies that reduce demand for our current products and services; lower than expected acceptance of new or existing products or services; product liability claims; our sales mix of products; failure to complete, adverse results from or failure to realize the expected benefits of the separation of our filtration business; our plan to reposition our portfolio of product offerings through exploration of strategic acquisitions and divestitures and related uncertainties of entering such transactions; challenging markets for talent and ability to attract, develop and retain key personnel; climate change and global warming; exposure to potential security breaches or other disruptions to our information technology environment and data security; political, economic and other risks from operations in numerous countries including political, economic and social uncertainty and the evolving globalization of our business; competitor activity; increasing competition, including increased global competition among our customers in emerging markets; labor relations or work stoppages; foreign currency exchange rate changes; the performance of our pension plan assets and volatility of discount rates; the price and availability of energy; continued availability of financing, financial instruments and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future business; and other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC filings, including particularly in the Risk Factors section of our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.cummins.com in the Investor Relations section of our website.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 23 965 M - -
Net income 2021 2 196 M - -
Net Debt 2021 762 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 2,47%
Capitalization 32 282 M 32 282 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 59 900
Free-Float 63,4%
Chart CUMMINS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cummins Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUMMINS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 226,54 $
Average target price 270,36 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norman Thomas Linebarger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer W. Rumsey President & Chief Operating Officer
Mark Andrew Smith Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jim Fier Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Wayne A. Eckerle Vice President-Research & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUMMINS INC.3.85%32 282
RHEINMETALL AG9.90%4 506
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-3.37%3 541
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED-3.73%3 380
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.5.03%3 111
MIANYANG FULIN PRECISION MACHINING CO., LTD.-18.27%2 954