Cummins : Launches National Initiative to Improve Racial Equity

10/30/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Today, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced the launch of Cummins Advocating for Racial Equity (CARE). CARE is another step forward in Cummins’ intent to take a leading role in undoing systemic discrimination against the Black community in the U.S.

“Institutional racism is a disease; deeply rooted and longstanding, and makes our society weaker,” said Tom Linebarger, Chairman and CEO, Cummins Inc. “It will take decisive and sustained action to dismantle racism, and Cummins will be part of that action. We are in the midst of a national reckoning on race, and we need awareness, education and accountability to drive results. It’s the right thing to do and we will all benefit when we are cured of this disease.”

The creation of CARE is the first step in Cummins’ effort to undo systemic discrimination; and since its creation in July, the company has developed strategies and initiated work in four identified areas:

  • Achieve police reform
  • Realize criminal justice reform
  • Create economic empowerment by building Black wealth and income
  • Drive social justice reform in healthcare, housing, workforce development and civil rights, including voting rights and education

“Our core value of Diversity and Inclusion demands we recognize and value our differences,” Linebarger added. “Our value of Integrity drives us to do what is right and act against injustice; through CARE, we are focusing our efforts to end racial injustice in selected communities where Cummins has operations.”

“We are using impact assessment tools to select work that will generate meaningful change with measurable results specific to each community,” added Linebarger. He added the company has already begun work and making progress in all four of the focus areas including:

  • In Indianapolis, Cummins recently joined forces with Eli Lilly and Company, Roche Diagnostics, the Indianapolis Urban League, the local American Civil Liberties Union and other Indianapolis business and community organizations, and successfully advocated for the establishment of a first-of-its-kind majority civilian General Orders Board that has the power to create policies and procedures that determine the manner in which policing is conducted in Indianapolis.
  • Cummins will launch four new Technical Education for Communities (TEC) workforce development programs. Two programs will be created in Nashville, Tennessee; one in Charleston, South Carolina; and one in Memphis, Tennessee. Each of the TEC sites will be focused on creating educational pathways for Black residents to good, living wage jobs in transportation, logistics and other industries.
  • Investing in current and future Black-owned suppliers by using Cummins’ industry influence to support their growth and sustainability.
  • Cummins has committed $250,000 towards an Indianapolis Urban League initiative to invest in Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurship, in partnership with Eli Lilly and Company.

As Cummins continues to move forward with CARE, the company will be providing updates on its progress to its employees and communities.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 61,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.3 billion on sales of $23.6 billion in 2019. See how Cummins is powering a world that’s always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on.

© Business Wire 2020

