Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cummins Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMI   US2310211063

CUMMINS INC.

(CMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:35:46 2023-03-21 am EDT
232.93 USD   +1.29%
09:17aCummins Opens Atlanta Satellite Office and Tech Hub
BU
03/20Varennes Carbon Recycling selects Accelera by Cummins to manufacture, supply 90MW electrolyzer system in Quebec
BU
03/20Varennes Carbon Recycling Selects Accelera by Cummins to Manufacture, Supply 90 Megawatt Electrolyzer System in Quebec
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cummins Opens Atlanta Satellite Office and Tech Hub

03/21/2023 | 09:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global power and technology leader, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) unveiled its new office location, the Cummins Atlanta Hub (CAH), located in Atlanta, Georgia. The Hub will continue supporting the future success and growth of Cummins, initially serving as the home for the supply chain planning group and members of the information technology team, with more groups to follow in the future. The new project is a direct reflection of Cummins’ commitment to powering a more prosperous world through improving communities in which it operates to have a direct impact on the lives of its employees and its neighbors.

“For Cummins to be successful, we need to attract, build and retain the best talent to solve the challenges our customers and communities face today and tomorrow and create inclusive environments where our people and innovation thrive,” said Cummins President and Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Rumsey. “The opening of an office in Atlanta is a clear reflection of Cummins' continued investments and efforts in our current and future employees and communities.”

The new Southeast region office location is within close proximity to the Georgia Institute of Technology and multiple Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), welcoming a diverse and qualified pool of talent within the IT, digital, supply chain and engineering fields. The addition of the Cummins satellite site provides new talent the opportunity to experience the Cummins culture of collaboration and connection, while fostering a diverse workforce that supports work-life integration, wellness, and retention through enhanced ways of working.

The Hub holds significant location incentives, including an additional link to existing Atlanta-based Cummins facilities and allowing employees and productions to have a major transportation corridor to connect with customers and dealers within the region.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open the Cummins Atlanta Hub and provide an empowering and versatile work environment,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Marvin Boakye. “This facility is an investment into the talented people within the Southeast region and an opportunity to better serve our customers and our communities.”

Cummins has a deeply rooted history of fighting for social justice, serving its communities and living the company’s core values of diversity and inclusion. In October 2020, Cummins launched Cummins Advocating for Racial Equity (CARE) so Cummins could take a leading role in the work to dismantle systemic discrimination against the Black community in the U.S. As a first step in this journey, CARE brings together all Cummins' capabilities - its people, its balance sheet and the company’s philanthropy - to drive racial equity and combat the impact of racism on its people, communities, and economy. Atlanta has been designated a focus city of CARE, our racial equity commitment, since the program’s inception, and the Hub’s presence within the region will continue to establish and develop local CARE community partnerships.

As an integral part of the future success of the company, the Cummins Atlanta Hub will serve as an innovative and inclusive workplace for teams to collaborate, promote stronger bonds across their teams and in the community, while strengthening the Cummins presence in the Atlanta metropolitan area and surrounding Southeast region.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from internal combustion, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions to components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 73,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.2 billion on sales of $28.1 billion in 2022. Learn more at cummins.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CUMMINS INC.
09:17aCummins Opens Atlanta Satellite Office and Tech Hub
BU
03/20Varennes Carbon Recycling selects Accelera by Cummins to manufacture, supply 90MW elect..
BU
03/20Varennes Carbon Recycling Selects Accelera by Cummins to Manufacture, Supply 90 Megawat..
CI
03/15Cummins announces Mary Chandler retiring after serving Cummins and its global communiti..
BU
03/08Cummins to invest $1.5 bln in new technologies, rebrands New Power unit
RE
03/08Cummins Introduces Accelera to Offer Zero-emissions Services Across Industries
MT
03/08Transcript : Cummins Inc. Presents at Evercore ISI Industrial Conference, Mar..
CI
03/08Cummins launches Accelera by Cummins to advance the transition to a zero-emissions futu..
BU
03/08Cummins Launches Accelera to Advance the Transition to Zero-Eissions Future
CI
03/07Transcript : Cummins Inc. Presents at Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CUMMINS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 31 637 M - -
Net income 2023 2 593 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 790 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,3x
Yield 2023 2,78%
Capitalization 32 512 M 32 512 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
EV / Sales 2024 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 73 600
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart CUMMINS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cummins Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUMMINS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 229,97 $
Average target price 260,94 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer W. Rumsey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tracy A. Embree President & VP-Distribution Business Unit
Mark Andrew Smith Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Norman Thomas Linebarger Executive Chairman
Jim Fier Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUMMINS INC.-5.08%32 512
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED19.90%5 546
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG14.01%2 652
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.1.32%2 577
MIANYANG FULIN PRECISION CO.,LTD.-5.96%2 406
MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY10.07%1 139
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer