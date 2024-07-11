By Victor Swezey

The Energy Department awarded enginemaker Cummins a $75 million grant to convert factory space for zero-emissions components and electric-powertrain systems.

The Columbus, Ind.-based company said Thursday that it plans to match the grant with another $75 million investment for a total of $150 million toward Accelera by Cummins, its zero-emissions business segment.

Cummins said the grant would enable it to convert 360,000 square feet of factory space at its Columbus Engine Plant, where it anticipates adding 250 full-time employees.

The grant is part of the appropriations from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

Cummins said that after the project's completion, its Columbus plant would employ 350 people for battery-electric-vehicle-related manufacturing and that nearly half of the 1.42 million square-foot facility would be dedicated to zero-emissions technology.

Cummins forecasts that the electric powertrains produced at the plant would lead to a reduction of 104 million metric tons of carbon-dioxide emissions by 2030.

Earlier Thursday, school bus maker Blue Bird was awarded $80 million by the DOE to expand its electric-vehicle-manufacturing capacity.

