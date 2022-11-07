Advanced search
    CMI   US2310211063

CUMMINS INC.

(CMI)
02:00 2022-11-07 pm EST
235.08 USD   -1.38%
Cummins is Awarded Major Defense Contract for Power Generation Equipment

11/07/2022 | 01:27pm EST
Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has been selected as one of two awardees that will develop, manufacture, test, and produce generator sets in both the 500 kilowatt (kW) skid (MEPGS-10001) and Power Plants (PP) (MEPGS-35001) configurations to meet the electrical power needs for the Large Tactical Power System (LTPS) and the Department of Defense (DoD).

LTPS is a modernization program managed by the Product Lead, Large Power Systems (LPS), that will provide more mobile, reliable, and logistically supportable tactical electric power sources for the DoD's 21st century digitized forces. The LTPS consists of dual 500 kilowatt (kW) generators, in a power plant configuration with distribution and switching to allow a single generator to be on while the other generator is off. Upon award of Phase I, two (2) contractors will deliver four (4) PP configurations for testing.

“We are excited and honored to be one of two contractors selected by the DoD for their LTPS programs. It is in direct reflection of our team’s persistence in innovation: to create the most reliable and logistically supportable power sources for the future of digitized forces,” stated Doreen Swanson, Director of Government and Military Business for Cummins Power Generation.

Cummins has been developing and producing the 5kW - 60kW family of Advanced Medium Mobile Power Sources (AMMPS) for the DoD, as well as the 800kW Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources, since 2013 and this achievement to the growing demand for highly technical and dense power needs.

To learn more about Cummins defense solutions in power generation, marine, or land support, please visit www.cummins.com.

About Cummins:

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business units that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel and natural gas engines to hybrid and electric platforms, as well as related technologies, including battery systems, fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.A.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 62,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves customers in approximately 190 countries and territories through a network of approximately 600 company-owned and independent distributor locations and over 7,600 dealer locations and earned about $2.1 billion on sales of $23.8 billion in 2018.

See how Cummins is powering a world that’s Always On by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on. Follow Cummins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/cummins and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/CumminsInc.


© Business Wire 2022
