Cummins launches Accelera by Cummins to advance the transition to a zero-emissions future

Global power and technology leader Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today announced the launch of Accelera by Cummins, a new brand for its New Power business unit. Accelera provides a diverse portfolio of zero-emissions solutions for many of the world’s most vital industries empowering customers to accelerate their transition to a sustainable future.

The launch of Accelera is a significant step forward in Cummins’ efforts to achieve its Destination Zero strategy, focused on evolving Cummins technologies to reach zero emissions across its product portfolio. Cummins’ Destination Zero strategy is rooted in the understanding that multiple solutions are required to achieve industry-wide decarbonization across the diverse applications the company powers. Over the past several years, Cummins has invested more than $1.5 billion in research and technology, capital and acquisitions to build Accelera’s leadership and technological capabilities. Accelera is now a global leader in zero-emissions technologies, providing battery electric and fuel cell electric solutions across commercial and industrial applications with hundreds of electrolyzers generating hydrogen around the world today.

“Achieving our goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 requires leveraging our entire portfolio of businesses,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we have continued to lead in and advance the engine-based solutions that power our customers’ businesses, we have also built the broadest combination of zero-emissions technologies dedicated to the commercial vehicle industry like battery electric and fuel cell electric powertrain solutions and electrolyzers for green hydrogen production. Establishing Accelera reinforces our commitment to leading in zero-emissions solutions and highlights our unmatched ability to leverage our deep understanding of our customers’ needs and applications, technical expertise and extensive service and support network to walk hand in hand with our customers throughout the energy transition.”

Accelera is advancing a range of zero-emissions solutions, including hydrogen fuel cells, batteries, e-axles, traction systems and electrolyzers, to sustainably power a variety of industries from commercial transportation to chemical production. Both a components supplier and integrator, Accelera is decarbonizing applications like buses, trucks, trains, construction equipment, stationary power and carbon intense industrial processes.

Amy Davis, who has led the New Power business unit since 2020, will serve as President of Accelera. Davis has served in a number of global and business leadership roles during her more than 25 years with Cummins. In her role as Accelera President, Davis will continue to lead the innovation and business development of market-leading zero-emissions technologies and support customers in their journey to net zero.

“The purpose of Accelera is simple – to secure a sustainable future for the industries that keep the world running,” said Davis. “Launching this new brand drives additional focus in our business and enables us to stay ahead of the ever-changing zero-emissions landscape. By leveraging Cummins’ deep understanding of our customers’ needs and the demands of their applications, Accelera will deliver leading zero-emissions technologies necessary to accelerate the shift to zero.”

In addition to today’s news, Accelera is also announcing the following zero-emissions projects:

Varennes Carbon Recycling selects Accelera by Cummins to manufacture, supply 90MW electrolyzer

Accelera by Cummins will supply a 90-megawatt proton exchange membrane electrolyzer system for Varennes Carbon Recycling’s plant in Quebec, Canada. The project, which will be the largest electrolyzer project Cummins has announced to date and a key step in advancing North America’s green hydrogen-based economy, will help turn non-recyclable waste into bio fuels and circular chemicals.

Accelera by Cummins and Blue Bird will accelerate production of 1000 electric school buses

Accelera and Blue Bird aim to power a new fleet of 1,000 electric school buses across the United States over the next 12-18 months. Production of the electric school buses will be significantly accelerated, more than doubling the zero-emissions school buses that the pair have put into operation since the start of production. With 1,000 new electric school buses on the road, 10,600 metric tons of harmful carbon emissions will be prevented annually.

Cummins’ breakthrough technologies have reduced the company’s product emissions by more than 90% over the past 25 years, and Accelera will continue to advance the company’s path toward a zero-emissions future. Recent zero-emissions highlights that Accelera will continue to build on include:

Completing the acquisition of Meritor, Inc., and Siemens Commercial Vehicle business to advance electric powertrain solutions

Increasing global electrolyzer manufacturing capacity with gigawatt-scalable plants in Fridley, Minnesota – its first in the United States – and in Spain (now under construction)

Powering the world’s largest proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer in operation in the world in Bécancour, Canada

Powering the world’s first hydrogen refueling station for ships, cars, trucks and industrial customers in Antwerp, Belgium

Powering the world’s first megawatt-scale demonstration plant for storing wind energy in the natural gas grid in Windgas Falkenhagen, Germany

Powering the world’s first fleets of hydrogen fuel cell passenger trains in Germany

Deploying four hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered class 8 heavy-duty trucks with several marquis fleet customers in the United States

Powering 52 fuel cell city buses in Lingang, Shanghai

Powering refuse trucks with FAUN across Europe

For more information and to sign up for updates about Accelera, please visit accelerazero.com.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, electric powertrains, hydrogen production and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 73,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.2 billion on sales of $28.1 billion in 2022. See how Cummins is powering a world that's always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on.

About Accelera by Cummins:

Accelera by Cummins provides a diverse portfolio of zero-emissions solutions for the world’s most economically vital industries, empowering them to accelerate the transition to a sustainable future. Accelera, a business segment of Cummins Inc., is both a components supplier and integrator, focused on batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, e-axles, traction drive and electrolyzers. Accelera currently has operations in North America, across Europe and in China, with additional joint ventures that operate in the Netherlands and China. To learn more about Accelera, visit accelerazero.com.

