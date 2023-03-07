Advanced search
    CMI   US2310211063

CUMMINS INC.

(CMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:27 2023-03-06 pm EST
257.86 USD   -0.08%
07:03aCummins to Make Major Announcement to Move Further and Faster to a Zero-Emissions Future
BU
03/06Cummins adds to their line of UL1008 transfer switches with the unveiling of their revolutionary bypass-isolation transfer switch solution
BU
03/06Cummins Inc. Adds to Their Line of UL1008 Transfer Switches with the Unveiling of Their Revolutionary Bypass-Isolation Transfer Switch Solution
CI
Cummins to Make Major Announcement to Move Further and Faster to a Zero-Emissions Future

03/07/2023 | 07:03am EST
Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI):

WHAT: 

 

 

Cummins is hosting a public and media event to share an important announcement about our strategy to accelerate the transition to a decarbonized future. The event will feature remarks from Jennifer Rumsey, President and CEO, and Amy Davis, President – New Power Business. There will be several products on hand as well.

 

WHO:

Jennifer Rumsey, President and CEO
Amy Davis, President – New Power Business 

 

WHEN:

 

Wednesday, March 8

Doors open at 8 a.m.; remarks begin at 8:20 a.m.

 

To view the livestream event, please use this link:

https://now.cummins.com/nextbreakthrough

 

For the best viewing experience, please use Google Chrome as your browser. 

 

WHERE: 

Rubell Museum

65 I Street SW, Washington, D.C., 20024

 

If you would like to attend in person, please email Jon Mills at jon.mills@cummins.com

 


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 31 637 M - -
Net income 2023 2 593 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 790 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 36 455 M 36 455 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 73 600
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart CUMMINS INC.
Cummins Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CUMMINS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 257,86 $
Average target price 260,94 $
Spread / Average Target 1,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer W. Rumsey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tracy A. Embree President & VP-Distribution Business Unit
Mark Andrew Smith Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Norman Thomas Linebarger Executive Chairman
Jim Fier Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUMMINS INC.6.51%36 455
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED18.44%5 533
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG18.89%2 757
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.4.96%2 669
MIANYANG FULIN PRECISION CO.,LTD.4.37%2 650
MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY33.64%1 331