Cummins to Make Major Announcement to Move Further and Faster to a Zero-Emissions Future

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI):
|
WHAT:
|
Cummins is hosting a public and media event to share an important announcement about our strategy to accelerate the transition to a decarbonized future. The event will feature remarks from Jennifer Rumsey, President and CEO, and Amy Davis, President – New Power Business. There will be several products on hand as well.
|
|
|
WHO:
|
Jennifer Rumsey, President and CEO
Amy Davis, President – New Power Business
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
Wednesday, March 8
Doors open at 8 a.m.; remarks begin at 8:20 a.m.
To view the livestream event, please use this link:
https://now.cummins.com/nextbreakthrough
For the best viewing experience, please use Google Chrome as your browser.
|
|
|
WHERE:
|
Rubell Museum
65 I Street SW, Washington, D.C., 20024
If you would like to attend in person, please email Jon Mills at jon.mills@cummins.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005386/en/