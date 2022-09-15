Advanced search
    CMI   US2310211063

CUMMINS INC.

(CMI)
Destination IAA: Cummins debuting electrified Meritor powertrains for the first time since acquisition

09/15/2022 | 02:01am EDT
For the first time since finalizing the acquisition of Meritor, Inc. last month, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) will showcase Meritor’s 17Xe ePowertrain assembled with a Cummins battery system during the IAA Transportation tradeshow in Hannover, Germany. The 17Xe is designed for heavy-duty trucks in the 4x2 and 6x2 segment, with capacity to support 44 tons of gross combined weight, or more in some applications. The assembly also features a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack, a new arrival to Cummins’ battery line-up.

“We are committed to bringing Cummins and Meritor electrified powertrain solutions to market as quickly as possible. We are moving faster together and are eager to talk about solutions at IAA that will move us all closer to decarbonizing our industry,” said Amy Davis, Vice President and President of New Power at Cummins. “Cummins and Meritor bring together the industry’s best, most economically viable decarbonized powertrain solutions that are better for people and our planet.”

Meritor brings more than 100 years of experience in drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions to Cummins. The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and brake technology will position Cummins as a leading provider of integrated powertrain solutions across internal combustion and electric power applications.

With 100% zero-emissions ePowertrains already in production, the combined strength of Cummins and Meritor delivers advanced, decarbonized transport solutions for the commercial vehicle market.

Cummins is integrating Meritor’s ePowertrain with battery and fuel cell electric drivetrains to meet the growing demand for decarbonized solutions. Cummins’ market-leading suite of clean drivetrain options offers performance and packaging advantages to suit diverse applications across the globe, with significant benefits to heavy- and medium-duty truck and bus work cycles and ranges.

In addition to the ePowertrain, Meritor’s Power Control and Accessory System (PCAS) will be on the show floor. The PCAS is considered the “brains” of the electric powertrain and controls speed, acceleration, braking and thermal management. Through innovative software controls it can be configured to maximize performance and overall system efficiency. Its integrated system design also reduces packaging size and integration complexity.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from internal combustion, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions and components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 59,900 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.1 billion on sales of $24 billion in 2021.


