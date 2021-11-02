Earnings Presentation Q3 2021

|
Information provided in this release that is not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including statements regarding our forecasts, guidance, preliminary results, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. These forward-
looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our plans and expectations for our revenues and EBITDA. Our actual future results could differ materially
from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: any adverse results of our internal review into our
emissions certification process and compliance with emission standards; increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies, as well as unpredictability in the adoption,
implementation and enforcement of emission standards around the world; policy changes in international trade; any adverse effects of the U.S. government's COVID-19
vaccine mandates; the U.K.'s exit from the European Union; changes in taxation; global legal and ethical compliance costs and risks; increasingly stringent environmental laws
and regulations; future bans or limitations on the use of diesel-powered products; supply shortages and supplier financial risk, particularly from any of our single-sourced
suppliers, including suppliers that may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; market slowdown due to the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, other public health
crises, epidemics or pandemics; impacts to manufacturing and supply chain abilities from an extended shutdown or disruption of our operations due to the COVID-19
pandemic; aligning our capacity and production with our demand, including impacts of COVID-19; large truck manufacturers' and original equipment manufacturers'
customers discontinuing outsourcing their engine supply needs or experiencing financial distress, particularly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, bankruptcy or change in
control; a slowdown in infrastructure development and/or depressed commodity prices; failure to realize expected results from our investment in Eaton Cummins Automated
Transmission Technologies joint venture; the actions of, and income from, joint ventures and other investees that we do not directly control; product recalls; the development
of new technologies that reduce demand for our current products and services; lower than expected acceptance of new or existing products or services; variability in material
and commodity costs; product liability claims; our sales mix of products; protection and validity of our patent and other intellectual property rights; disruptions in global credit
and financial markets as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic; labor relations or work stoppages; reliance on our executive leadership team and other key personnel; climate
change and global warming; our plan to reposition our portfolio of product offerings through exploration of strategic acquisitions and divestitures and related uncertainties of
entering such transactions; exposure to potential security breaches or other disruptions to our information technology systems and data security; political, economic and other
risks from operations in numerous countries; competitor activity; increasing competition, including increased global competition among our customers in emerging markets;
foreign currency exchange rate changes; the performance of our pension plan assets and volatility of discount rates, particularly those related to the sustained slowdown of the
global economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the price and availability of energy; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; continued
availability of financing, financial instruments and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future business; and other risks
detailed from time to time in our SEC filings, including particularly in the Risk Factors section of our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-
Q. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place
undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no
obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that
may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.cummins.com in the Investor Relations
section of our website.
