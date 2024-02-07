The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired Cummins, Inc. (“Cummins” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMI) securities during the period from April 30, 2019 through December 21, 2023 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 15, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

[Click here to learn more about the class action]

On December 22, 2023, the United States Department of Justice issued a press release announcing, in relevant part, that Cummins had reached an agreement in principle with the United States and State of California “to pay a $1.675 billion penalty to settle claims that it violated the Clean Air Act by installing emissions defeat devices on hundreds of thousands of engines.” On this news, the price of Cummins shares declined by $7.01 per share, or approximately 2.87%, from $244.00 per share to close at $236.99 on December 22, 2023.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Contrary to its post-April 2019 Announcement assurances about its commitment to compliance, Cummins continued to produce engines with unlawful emission defeating devices from 2019 to 2023; (2) accordingly, Cummins understated its legal and regulatory risk, and overstated its commitment to environmental protection; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cummins securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: https://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240207020871/en/