Cummins India Limited announced that Mr. Steven Chapman (DIN: 00496000), vide his letter dated September 30, 2023 has submitted his resignation as a Chairman of the Board and Non- executive Non-Independent Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours on September 30, 2023. Reason: On the grounds of pre-occupation and other personal reasons. Names of the listed entities in which Mr. Steven Chapman holds Directorships, indicating the category of Directorship and Membership of Board Committees before the resignation becoming effective: Axalta Coating Systems Limited, Independent Director: Membership of the Board Committee: Audit Committee (Member), Environmental, Health, Safety & Sustainability Committee (Member).

Cummins India Limited, Non-Executive Non - Independent Director: Membership of the Board Committee: Chairman of the Board, Nomination and Remuneration Committee (Member). Consequent to his resignation as a Director (Chairman) from the Board of Cummins India Limited, Mr. Steven Chapman ceases to be a Member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on September 30, 2023.