  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Cummins India Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    500480   INE298A01020

CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED

(500480)
Cummins India : Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

02/11/2022 | 11:58am EST
I

C.

Ref: STEX/SECT/2022

February 10, 2022

The Relationship Manager,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

DCS-CRD

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

BSE Limited,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Sandra - Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Sandra (East},

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

BSE Seri Code: 500480

NSE S mbol: CUMMINSIND

Subject: Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the Quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2021, declaration of Interim Dividend for FY 2021-22 and Convening of EGM.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

1. Unaudited Financial Results with Auditors' Limited Review Report.

In terms of Regulation 30 read with Schedule Ill of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing a copy of the un­ audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021. The Board of Directors have duly approved the results at their meeting held on February 10, 2022. We are also enclosing a copy of 'Limited Review' report given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the said results

2. Interim Dividend for the FY 2021-22 and fixing of Record date.

We further wish to inform the exchange that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on February 10, 2022 have declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 8/- per equity shares on 277,200,000 equity shares (Face Value Rs. 2/- each) for the Financial Year 2021-22. The Dividend warrants for the said interim dividend will be dispatched by March 07, 2022 and the dividend will be paid on March 09, 2022.

Further, in terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are providing the details of "Record Date" for the above-mentioned interim dividend for the FY 2021-22 as follows:

Stock

Security Code

Type of

Record

Purpose

Exchange

Securitv

Date

Equity

For the payment of

BSE

500480

interim dividend(FY

Shares of

February

2021-22) of Rs. 8/-

the face

22, 2022

per equity share on

value of Rs.

NSE

(Tuesday)

277,200,000 equity

CUMMINSIND

2/- each fully

shares face value of

paid

Rs. 2/- each

Cummins India Limited

/4:'•

I ,,.

Registered Office

'ti

Cummins India Office Campus

C:

Tower A, 5th Floor, Survey No. 21, Balewadi

::l

(.I;)

Pune 411 045 Maharashtra, India

.bsi1}}

Phone +91 20 67067000

Fax +91 20 67067015

Page 1 of2 ·

cumminsindia.com

cil.investors@cummins.com

CIN: L29112PN1962PLC012276

3. Convening of Extra Ordinary General Meeting ("EGM").

We also wish to inform the exchange that the Board of Directors have approved the Notice of EGM to be held on March 10, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. through Video Conferencing

  • Other Audio-Visual Means (VC / OAVM).

For the aforesaid purpose the Company has fixed Friday, 11 February, 2022 as the cut-off date to determine the members eligible to receive the notice of EGM and Thursday, 03 March, 2022 as the cut-off date to determine the entitlement of voting rights of members for e-voting.

Board Meeting start time: 18:50 Hrs

Board Meeting end time: 20:25 Hrs

Kindly take this intimation on your record.

Yours faithfully,

For Cummins India Limited

Vin . Joshi

-- <<>

Pt 11.:_1/

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: As above.

Cummins India Limited

Registered Office

Cummins India Office Campus

Tower A, 5� Floor, Survey No. 21, Balewadi

Pune 411 045 Mar1arashtra, India

Phone +91 20 67067000

Page 2 of 2

Fax +91 20 67067015

cumminsindia.com

cil.investors@cummins.com

CIN · L29112PN1962PLC012276

Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP

so%

so%

Registered office and Head office: Plot No. 56 & 57, Block ON, Sector-V, Salt Lake, Kolkata - 700 091

Price Waterhouse & Co. (a Partnership Firm) converted into Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP (a Limited Liability Partnership with LLP identity no: LLPIN AAC-4362) with effect from July 7, 2014. Post its conversion to Price Waterhouse & Co Char1ered Accountants LLP, its ICAI registration number is

304026E/E300009 (ICAI registration number before conversion was 304026E)

Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP

JEETENDRA MIRCHANDANI

Digitally signed by

JEETENDRA MIRCHANDANI

Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP

JEETENDRA MIRCHANDANI

Digitally signed by

JEETENDRA MIRCHANDANI

������?22.02.1019:46:07

Registered office and Head office: Plot No. 56 & 57, Block DN, Sector-V, Salt Lake, Kolkata - 700 091

Price Waterhouse & Co. (a Partnership Firm) converted into Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP (a Limited Liability Partnership with LLP identity no: LLPIN AAC-4362) with effect from July 7, 2014. Post its conversion to Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP, its ICAI registration number is

304026E/E300009 (ICAI registration number before conversion was 304026E)

Disclaimer

Cummins India Limited published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 16:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
