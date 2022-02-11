Cummins India : Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

I

Subject: Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the Quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2021, declaration of Interim Dividend for FY 2021-22 and Convening of EGM.

1. Unaudited Financial Results with Auditors' Limited Review Report.

In terms of Regulation 30 read with Schedule Ill of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing a copy of the un­ audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021. The Board of Directors have duly approved the results at their meeting held on February 10, 2022. We are also enclosing a copy of 'Limited Review' report given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the said results

2. Interim Dividend for the FY 2021-22 and fixing of Record date.

We further wish to inform the exchange that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on February 10, 2022 have declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 8/- per equity shares on 277,200,000 equity shares (Face Value Rs. 2/- each) for the Financial Year 2021-22. The Dividend warrants for the said interim dividend will be dispatched by March 07, 2022 and the dividend will be paid on March 09, 2022.

Further, in terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are providing the details of "Record Date" for the above-mentioned interim dividend for the FY 2021-22 as follows:

Stock Security Code Type of Record Purpose Exchange Securitv Date Equity For the payment of BSE 500480 interim dividend(FY Shares of February 2021-22) of Rs. 8/- the face 22, 2022 per equity share on value of Rs. NSE (Tuesday) 277,200,000 equity CUMMINSIND 2/- each fully shares face value of paid Rs. 2/- each