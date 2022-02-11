Cummins India : Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
02/11/2022 | 11:58am EST
I
C.
Ref: STEX/SECT/2022
February 10, 2022
The Relationship Manager,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
DCS-CRD
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,
BSE Limited,
Plot No. C/1, G Block,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Sandra - Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street, Fort,
Sandra (East},
Mumbai 400 001
Mumbai 400 051
BSE Seri Code: 500480
NSE S mbol: CUMMINSIND
Subject: Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the Quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2021, declaration of Interim Dividend for FY 2021-22 and Convening of EGM.
Dear Sir/ Madam,
1. Unaudited Financial Results with Auditors' Limited Review Report.
In terms of Regulation 30 read with Schedule Ill of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing a copy of the un audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021. The Board of Directors have duly approved the results at their meeting held on February 10, 2022. We are also enclosing a copy of 'Limited Review' report given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the said results
2. Interim Dividend for the FY 2021-22 and fixing of Record date.
We further wish to inform the exchange that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on February 10, 2022 have declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 8/- per equity shares on 277,200,000 equity shares (Face Value Rs. 2/- each) for the Financial Year 2021-22. The Dividend warrants for the said interim dividend will be dispatched by March 07, 2022 and the dividend will be paid on March 09, 2022.
Further, in terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are providing the details of "Record Date" for the above-mentioned interim dividend for the FY 2021-22 as follows:
Stock
Security Code
Type of
Record
Purpose
Exchange
Securitv
Date
Equity
For the payment of
BSE
500480
interim dividend(FY
Shares of
February
2021-22) of Rs. 8/-
the face
22, 2022
per equity share on
value of Rs.
NSE
(Tuesday)
277,200,000 equity
CUMMINSIND
2/- each fully
shares face value of
paid
Rs. 2/- each
Cummins India Limited
/4:'•
I ,,.
Registered Office
'ti
Cummins India Office Campus
C:
Tower A, 5th Floor, Survey No. 21, Balewadi
::l
(.I;)
Pune 411 045 Maharashtra, India
.bsi1}}
Phone +91 20 67067000
�
Fax +91 20 67067015
Page 1 of2 ·
cumminsindia.com
cil.investors@cummins.com
CIN: L29112PN1962PLC012276
3. Convening of Extra Ordinary General Meeting ("EGM").
We also wish to inform the exchange that the Board of Directors have approved the Notice of EGM to be held on March 10, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. through Video Conferencing
Other Audio-Visual Means (VC / OAVM).
For the aforesaid purpose the Company has fixed Friday, 11 February, 2022 as the cut-off date to determine the members eligible to receive the notice of EGM and Thursday, 03 March, 2022 as the cut-off date to determine the entitlement of voting rights of members for e-voting.
Board Meeting start time: 18:50 Hrs
Board Meeting end time: 20:25 Hrs
Kindly take this intimation on your record.
Yours faithfully,
For Cummins India Limited
Vin . Joshi
-- <<>
Pt 11.:_1/
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Encl: As above.
Cummins India Limited
Registered Office
Cummins India Office Campus
Tower A, 5� Floor, Survey No. 21, Balewadi
Pune 411 045 Mar1arashtra, India
Phone +91 20 67067000
Page 2 of 2
Fax +91 20 67067015
cumminsindia.com
cil.investors@cummins.com
CIN · L29112PN1962PLC012276
Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP
so%
so%
Registered office and Head office: Plot No. 56 & 57, Block ON, Sector-V, Salt Lake, Kolkata - 700 091
Price Waterhouse & Co. (a Partnership Firm) converted into Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP (a Limited Liability Partnership with LLP identity no: LLPIN AAC-4362) with effect from July 7, 2014. Post its conversion to Price Waterhouse & Co Char1ered Accountants LLP, its ICAI registration number is
304026E/E300009 (ICAI registration number before conversion was 304026E)
Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP
JEETENDRA MIRCHANDANI
Digitally signed by
JEETENDRA MIRCHANDANI
Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP
JEETENDRA MIRCHANDANI
Digitally signed by
JEETENDRA MIRCHANDANI
������?22.02.1019:46:07
Registered office and Head office: Plot No. 56 & 57, Block DN, Sector-V, Salt Lake, Kolkata - 700 091
Price Waterhouse & Co. (a Partnership Firm) converted into Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP (a Limited Liability Partnership with LLP identity no: LLPIN AAC-4362) with effect from July 7, 2014. Post its conversion to Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP, its ICAI registration number is
304026E/E300009 (ICAI registration number before conversion was 304026E)
Cummins India Limited published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 16:57:08 UTC.