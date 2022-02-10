Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Cummins India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500480   INE298A01020

CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED

(500480)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/10
930.45 INR   -0.19%
02/10CUMMINS INDIA : Updates
PU
2021Cummins India's Net Profit Climbs in Fiscal Q2
MT
2021TRANSCRIPT : Cummins India Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2021
CI
Summary 
Summary

Cummins India : Updates

02/10/2022 | 11:08pm EST
Ref: STEX/SECT/2022

February 11, 2022

The Relationship Manager,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

DCS-CRD

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

BSE Limited,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

BSE Scrip Code: 500480

NSE Symbol: CUMMINSIND

Subject: Clarification towards our intimation dated February 10, 2022 pertaining to convening the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM")

Dear Sir/ Madam,

With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to clarify that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on February 10, 2022 have approved the Notice to call the Extra ordinary General Meeting of the Members on March 10, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means (VC / OAVM), inter alia to consider and approve material related party transaction(s) as mentioned below:

  1. Transactions in the ordinary course of business with Cummins Limited UK which were approved by the Members earlier in the Annual General Meeting held on August 12, 2021 and which are likely to exceed the pre-approved limit;
  2. Transactions in the ordinary course of business with Cummins Technologies India Private Limited which are expected to exceed the threshold as defined under Regulation 23 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and such other provisions as may be applicable

The detailed notice of the EGM with necessary instructions shall be submitted in due course.

Kindly take this intimation on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Cummins India Limited

VINAYA

Digitally signed by

ABHIJIT

VINAYA ABHIJIT

JOSHI

JOSHI

Date: 2022.02.11

08:45:21 +05'30'

Vinaya A. Joshi

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

(This letter is digitally signed)

Cummins India Limited

Registered Office

Cummins India Office Campus

Tower A, 5th Floor, Survey No. 21, Balewadi

Pune 411 045 Maharashtra, India

Phone +91 20 67067000 Fax +91 20 67067015

cumminsindia.com

cil.investors@cummins.com

CIN : L29112PN1962PLC012276

Disclaimer

Cummins India Limited published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 04:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
