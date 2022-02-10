Cummins India : Updates

Subject: Clarification towards our intimation dated February 10, 2022 pertaining to convening the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM")
Dear Sir/ Madam,
With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to clarify that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on February 10, 2022 have approved the Notice to call the Extra ordinary General Meeting of the Members on March 10, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means (VC / OAVM), inter alia to consider and approve material related party transaction(s) as mentioned below:
Transactions in the ordinary course of business with Cummins Limited UK which were approved by the Members earlier in the Annual General Meeting held on August 12, 2021 and which are likely to exceed the pre-approved limit;
Transactions in the ordinary course of business with Cummins Technologies India Private Limited which are expected to exceed the threshold as defined under Regulation 23 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and such other provisions as may be applicable
The detailed notice of the EGM with necessary instructions shall be submitted in due course.
