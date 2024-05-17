FRESNO, CA - May 16, 2024 -Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) announces that "KMJ: 100 Years in the Valley," a documentary film detailing the origins and century of success of iconic Fresno, CA, News/Talk station KMJ-AM/FM, has been nominated for a regional Emmy Award.

"KMJ: 100 Years in the Valley" earned the prestigious nomination in the Cultural/Historical News or Long Form Content category. In this Valley PBS Original Documentary, filmmaker Jeff Aiello tells the rich history of News Talk 580 and 105.9 KMJ as it celebrates 100 years of being on the air. From its beginnings in music and popular serial programs to the leading News/Talk powerhouse station that it is today, the rich and storied KMJ journey is revealed by current and former on-air personalities who bring this story to life.

Valley PBS CEO and filmmaker Jeff Aiello produced, directed, and narrated the film. KMJ Program Director Blake Taylor also served as a producer for the film.

Winners will be announced at the 53rd Northern California Emmy Awards Gala on June 15, 2024, at the San Francisco Hilton.

Patty Hixson, Regional Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Fresno, said: "It is a remarkably humbling experience to be a part of this documentary celebrating KMJ's 100 years of serving the community. I am grateful to have been with this heritage brand since the late 80's. The entire KMJ team is excited to share our story through this documentary - and we're thrilled that the film has been nominated for an Emmy!"

Blake Taylor, Program Director, KMJ-AM/FM, said: "KMJ's John Broeske said, "When KMJ went on the air, people didn't have radios." That is one of the great lines from the film that really speaks to me. The longevity, the success, and the impact of KMJ for over a century is really remarkable. To be a small part of that is truly meaningful."

Watch "KMJ: 100 Years in the Valley" now at: https://www.kmjnow.com/kmj100yearsinthevalley/.

For more information or to stream News Talk 580 and 105.9 KMJ, visit: https://www.kmjnow.com/.

