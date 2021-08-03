Log in
    CMLS   US2310828015

CUMULUS MEDIA INC.

(CMLS)
CUMULUS MEDIA : AND IMPERATIVE ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCH FOX HUNTER

08/03/2021 | 02:23pm EDT
True-Crime PodcastHosted by Sean Kipe Premieres Today

New York, NY - August 3, 2021 -CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) and Imperative Entertainment today dropped Fox Hunter, a new true-crime series on the CUMULUS Podcast Network that follows a mystery surrounding the murder of 18-year-old Rhonda Sue Coleman in 1990, which has been a thorn in the side of the small community of Hazlehurst, GA, for over 30 years.

The 10-part podcast series debuts today on all major podcast platforms and the Imperative Entertainment Premium Channel on Apple Podcast Subscriptions. CUMULUS MEDIA, through its Cumulus Podcast Network, distributes, markets, and monetizes all Imperative Entertainment podcasts.

As a follow-up to In the Red Clay, named one of Podtrac's most popular podcasts of 2020, with over 5 million downloads to date, Sean Kipe partners with Imperative Entertainment again to host Fox Hunter. Jason Hoch, President of Imperative Entertainment's Podcast Division, is an Executive Producer on the series.

The first episode of Fox Hunter will also be available within the In the Red Clay feed, and for those fans, Imperative Entertainment will also be launching a new episode of In the Red Clay in August.

About Imperative Entertainment
Founded in 2014, Imperative Entertainment is an innovative entertainment studio in Santa Monica, CA. With a keen eye for bold and powerful storytelling that captivates and excites audiences, Imperative Entertainment develops, produces, and finances original and branded entertainment focusing on film, television, documentaries, and podcasts. The company is behind projects such as the Clint Eastwood film The Mule, Academy Award-nominated All the Money in the World, and the Academy Award® nominated and 2017 Palme d'Or ® winning film The Square by Ruben Ostlund. Imperative Entertainment recently wrapped production on Ostlund's follow-up Triangle of Sadness and is currently in production on Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio with Apple Original Films and 'In with the Devil' starring Taron Egerton, which will be released on Apple TV+.

Imperative Entertainment's podcast division successfully launched in the fall of 2019. Thus far, their series include The World Beneath,American Coyote,The Red Note, and La Nota Roja,TRUE,In the Red Clay,The Syndicate,American Skyjacker: The Final Flight of Martin McNally, The Baron of Botox,Boomtown, and Gangster House.

About CUMULUS MEDIA

CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) is a leading media, advertising, and marketing services company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 413 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the CUMULUS Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact: Karen Kemp Glover | Westwood One | kglover@westwoodone.com

Disclaimer

Cumulus Media Inc. published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 18:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
