CUMULUS MEDIA : AND IMPERATIVE ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCH FOX HUNTER

New York, NY - August 3, 2021 -CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) and Imperative Entertainment today dropped Fox Hunter, a new true-crime series on the CUMULUS Podcast Network that follows a mystery surrounding the murder of 18-year-old Rhonda Sue Coleman in 1990, which has been a thorn in the side of the small community of Hazlehurst, GA, for over 30 years.

The 10-part podcast series debuts today on all major podcast platforms and the Imperative Entertainment Premium Channel on Apple Podcast Subscriptions. CUMULUS MEDIA, through its Cumulus Podcast Network, distributes, markets, and monetizes all Imperative Entertainment podcasts.

As a follow-up to In the Red Clay, named one of Podtrac's most popular podcasts of 2020, with over 5 million downloads to date, Sean Kipe partners with Imperative Entertainment again to host Fox Hunter. Jason Hoch, President of Imperative Entertainment's Podcast Division, is an Executive Producer on the series.

The first episode of Fox Hunter will also be available within the In the Red Clay feed, and for those fans, Imperative Entertainment will also be launching a new episode of In the Red Clay in August.

