CUMULUS MEDIA : Signs New Long-Term Deal With Doug Hamand

ATLANTA, GA, January 13, 2022 - CUMULUS MEDIA announces that it has signed a new long-term agreement with Doug Hamand, Vice President, Programming Operations. Hamand joined CUMULUS MEDIA in January 2016 as Vice President, Programming Operations. He was previously Senior Vice President, Programming, for iHeartMedia/Clear Channel, where he served that company in various senior programming posts, including Regional Vice President, Programming, Tampa/St. Petersburg, FL, for 21 years.

John Dimick, SVP, Programming Operations, CUMULUS MEDIA, commented: "Doug is a fierce competitor and expects the best from our content teams. His expertise and experience with multiple formats have enabled CUMULUS MEDIA to maintain its leadership position. Doug has definitely earned this new deal and many thanks for the hard work, dedication and commitment to CUMULUS MEDIA."

Doug Hamand remarked: "Working the last five years with this team of exceptionally talented Format VP's, alongside Brian Philips, John Dimick and Greg Frey has been rewarding! I am glad to have helped PDs and Market Managers in key Cumulus cities achieve success in ratings and revenue. I look forward to serving these markets and the industry for more years to come."

CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 410 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the CUMULUS Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.