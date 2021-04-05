CUMULUS MEDIA : Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021
04/05/2021 | 05:18pm EDT
CUMULUS MEDIA Reports Operating Results for 2020
ATLANTA, GA - February 23, 2021: Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) (the "Company," "CUMULUS MEDIA," "we," "us," or "our") today announced operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.
Mary G. Berner, President and Chief Executive Officer of CUMULUS MEDIA, said, "Given 2020's extenuating circumstances, I am extremely proud of the Company's performance and the efforts of the entire Cumulus team to meet the challenges posed by COVID-19. In the face of the pandemic, we maximized revenue performance, materially reduced expenses, generated cash through strong working capital management, and executed highly accretive divestitures that strengthened our balance sheet. As a result of these efforts and with a recovering economy, we believe that we are well-positioned to return our business to its pre-pandemic trajectory and to capitalize on strategic and financial options to best drive shareholder returns."
2020 Key Highlights:
Improved quarterly revenue performance sequentially from Q2 to Q4, both in total and excluding political
Achieved 9.4% year-over-year digital revenue growth (12.1% on a same station basis), driven by podcasting growth of nearly 40%
Reduced year-over-year fixed and semi-variable costs by more than $90 million, including nearly $30 million of permanent actions with an annual run-rate benefit of more than $45 million
Generated $33.2 million of cash from operations for the full year
Completed two significant M&A transactions generating aggregate gross proceeds of $282 million
Paid down $54.3 million of term loan and retired $47.2 million of senior notes
Finished the year with $271.8 million of cash on hand (an increase of $256.6 million compared with December 31, 2019)
Operating Summary (dollars in thousands, except percentages and per share data):
For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported net revenue of $245.9 million, a decrease of 13.9% from the three months ended December 31, 2019, net loss of $0.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $39.6 million.
For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported same station net revenue
of $245.9 million, a decrease of 13.1% from the three months ended December 31, 2019, and same station Adjusted EBITDA of $39.7 million.
For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported net revenue of $816.2 million, a decrease of 26.7% from the year ended December 31, 2019, net loss of $59.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA
of $81.3 million.
For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported same station net revenue of $814.8 million, a decrease of 25.2% from the year ended December 31, 2019, and same station Adjusted EBITDA of $82.2 million, a decrease of 61.6% from the year ended December 31, 2019.
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
As Reported
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
% Change
Net revenue
$
245,897
$
285,468
(13.9)%
Net (loss) income
$
(249)
$
1,621
N/A
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
39,576
$
50,662
(21.9)%
Basic (loss) income per share
$
(0.01)
$
0.08
N/A
Diluted (loss) income per share
$
(0.01)
$
0.08
N/A
Same Station(2)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
% Change
Net revenue
$
245,897
$
283,005
(13.1)%
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
39,686
$
51,827
(23.4)%
Year Ended
Year Ended
As Reported
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
% Change
Net revenue
$
816,218
$
1,113,445
(26.7)%
Net (loss) income
$
(59,719)
$
61,257
N/A
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
81,257
$
212,988
(61.8)%
Basic (loss) income per share
$
(2.94)
$
3.04
N/A
Diluted (loss) income per share
$
(2.94)
$
3.02
N/A
Same Station(2)
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
% Change
Net revenue
$
814,772
$
1,089,781
(25.2)%
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
82,247
$
214,358
(61.6)%
2
Revenue Detail Summary (dollars in thousands):
As Reported
Broadcast radio revenue: Spot
Network
Total broadcast radio revenue Digital
Other
Net revenue
Same Station(2) Broadcast radio revenue:
Spot
Network
Total broadcast radio revenue Digital
Other
Net revenue
As Reported
Broadcast radio revenue: Spot
Network
Total broadcast radio revenue Digital
Other
Net revenue
Same Station(2) Broadcast radio revenue:
Spot
Network
Total broadcast radio revenue Digital
Other
Net revenue
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
% Change
$
128,111
$
158,795
(19.3)%
72,603
79,884
(9.1)%
200,714
238,679
(15.9)%
23,791
21,618
10.1 %
21,392
25,171
(15.0)%
$
245,897
$
285,468
(13.9)%
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
% Change
$
128,111
$
156,910
(18.4)%
72,603
79,884
(9.1)%
200,714
236,794
(15.2)%
23,791
21,384
11.3 %
21,392
24,827
(13.8)%
$
245,897
$
283,005
(13.1)%
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
% Change
$
431,225
$
622,695
(30.7)%
232,820
316,329
(26.4)%
664,045
939,024
(29.3)%
85,963
78,602
9.4 %
66,210
95,819
(30.9)%
$
816,218
$
1,113,445
(26.7)%
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
% Change
$
430,130
$
605,916
(29.0)%
232,820
315,089
(26.1)%
662,950
921,005
(28.0)%
85,893
76,642
12.1 %
65,929
92,134
(28.4)%
$
814,772
$
1,089,781
(25.2)%
3
Balance Sheet Summary (dollars in thousands):
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Cash and cash equivalents
$
271,761
$
15,142
Term loan due 2026 (3)
$
469,411
$
523,688
6.75% Senior notes (3)
$
452,836
$
500,000
2020 Revolving credit facility
$
60,000
$
-
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Capital expenditures
$
14,868
$
29,469
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Capital expenditures
$
5,309
$
12,070
Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). For additional information, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Adjusted for all merger and acquisition activity occurring in 2019 and 2020 as if such activity had occurred as of January 1, 2019. Same Station financial measures are not financial measures calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. For additional information, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Excludes unamortized debt issuance costs.
4
Earnings Conference Call Details
The Company will host a conference call today at 8:30 AM ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 operating results. A link to the webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor section of the Company's website (www.cumulusmedia.com/investors/). The conference call dial-in number for domestic callers is 833-614-1549 and international callers should dial 914-987-7288 for call access. If prompted, the conference ID number is 6284029. Please call five to ten minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.
The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode through a link on the Company's investor relations website at www.cumulusmedia.com/investors. This link can also be used to access a recording of the call, which will be available shortly following its completion.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Such statements are statements other than historical fact and relate to our intent, belief or current expectations primarily with respect to our future operating, financial, and strategic performance. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the implementation of our strategic operating plans, the evolving and uncertain nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company, the media industry, and the economy in general and other risk factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond our control, and the unexpected occurrence or failure to occur of any such events or matters could significantly alter our actual results of operations or financial condition. CUMULUS MEDIA assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements, which are based upon expectations as of the date hereof, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About CUMULUS MEDIA
CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) is a leading audio-first media and entertainment company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 415 owned-and- operated stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Cumulus Media Inc. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 21:17:05 UTC.