CUMULUS MEDIA : Elevates Dave Milner and Bob Walker to Newly Created Executive Positions as President, Cumulus Operations

ATLANTA, GA, JULY 8, 2021 - CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) announces that it has elevated Dave Milner to President, Cumulus Operations, and Bob Walker to President, Cumulus Operations, effective immediately. Both Milner and Walker report directly to Mary G. Berner, President and Chief Executive Officer, CUMULUS MEDIA, and previously served as EVP, Operations for the company.

Berner said: 'This elevation is a well-deserved recognition of their respective contributions to the Company's success. Over the past several years, not only has the scope of both Bob's and Dave's direct responsibilities grown beyond their market portfolios, they also play a significant and vital role in the operations of the Company overall. Moreover, in addition to being terrific executives, they are terrific colleagues as well.'

About CUMULUS MEDIA

CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) is a leading audio-first media and entertainment company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 415 owned-and-operated stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

