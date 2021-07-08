Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cumulus Media Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMLS   US2310828015

CUMULUS MEDIA INC.

(CMLS)
  Summary
CUMULUS MEDIA : Elevates Dave Milner and Bob Walker to Newly Created Executive Positions as President, Cumulus Operations

07/08/2021 | 04:24pm EDT
ATLANTA, GA, JULY 8, 2021 - CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) announces that it has elevated Dave Milner to President, Cumulus Operations, and Bob Walker to President, Cumulus Operations, effective immediately. Both Milner and Walker report directly to Mary G. Berner, President and Chief Executive Officer, CUMULUS MEDIA, and previously served as EVP, Operations for the company.

Berner said: 'This elevation is a well-deserved recognition of their respective contributions to the Company's success. Over the past several years, not only has the scope of both Bob's and Dave's direct responsibilities grown beyond their market portfolios, they also play a significant and vital role in the operations of the Company overall. Moreover, in addition to being terrific executives, they are terrific colleagues as well.'

About CUMULUS MEDIA

CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) is a leading audio-first media and entertainment company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 415 owned-and-operated stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visitwww.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact: Lisa Dollinger, Dollinger Strategic Communication for CUMULUS MEDIA, 512.633.4084, lisa@dollcomm.com.

Disclaimer

Cumulus Media Inc. published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 20:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 930 M - -
Net income 2021 -9,16 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -37,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 250 M 250 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 3 265
Free-Float 83,1%
Managers and Directors
Mary G. Berner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francisco J. Lopez-Balboa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew W. Hobson Chairman
Dave Milner Executive Vice President-Operations
Brian G. Kushner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.56.19%249
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.3.14%26 672
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.39.25%997
AUDACY, INC.63.56%632
STINGRAY GROUP INC.22.00%465
HT&E LIMITED-13.78%347