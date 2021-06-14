CUMULUS MEDIA : Names Jim Fox as Operations Manager of Its Seven Kansas City Radio Stations and Program Director for 94.9 KCMO-FM

KANSAS CITY, KS, June 14, 2021 - CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) announces that it has appointed 30-year radio programming veteran Jim Fox as Operations Manager for its seven-station cluster in Kansas City, KS, and Program Director of Classic Hits station 94.9 KCMO-FM. Fox joins Cumulus Kansas City following a 17-year career with Audacy/Entercom Communications, where he was Vice President, Programming, for the company's four Dallas, TX, music stations, and prior to that, was Vice President, Programming, for their six Sacramento, CA, stations. He was also Rock/Alternative Format Captain for Entercom Communications.

Brian Philips, Executive Vice President, Content and Audience, CUMULUS MEDIA, said: 'Jim Fox enjoys a well-earned, terrific career-long reputation. We are proud to add him to our roster of 'best-and-brightest' newly-arrived Cumulus programmers. Jim is a perfect example of the caliber of talent drawn to our winning KC operation by Donna Baker's power and prowess.'

Donna Baker, Regional Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Kansas City, noted: 'Record-high ratings delivery as the #1 Cluster in KC is the result of our incredible programming talent delivering the highest level of audience engagement. Jim Fox is among the best programming minds in the business. His expertise growing strong brands that deliver results for our client partners is the ideal addition to our team in Kansas City.'

Jim Fox commented: 'I'm extremely excited and fortunate to be joining this incredible team with an already proven track record of success. So many people who I respect helped to make this move possible. I'm energized by the idea of working closely with Donna Baker, Doug Hamand, Brian Philips and the very impressive and talented staff in Kansas City.'

CUMULUS MEDIA owns and operates seven radio stations in Kansas City, including: 101 The Fox/KCFX-FM (Classic Rock); 94.9 KCMO-FM (Classic Hits); 95.7 The Vibe/KCHZ-FM (CHR); KCMO Talk Radio/103.7FM and 710AM (News Talk); 107.3/KMJK-FM (Urban); 105.1 The X/KCJK-FM; (Rock) and JACK FM/KCMO-HD2 (Adult Hits).

