  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Cumulus Media Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CMLS   US2310828015

CUMULUS MEDIA INC.

(CMLS)
  Report
CUMULUS MEDIA : Names Jim Fox as Operations Manager of Its Seven Kansas City Radio Stations and Program Director for 94.9 KCMO-FM

06/14/2021 | 10:10am EDT
KANSAS CITY, KS, June 14, 2021 - CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) announces that it has appointed 30-year radio programming veteran Jim Fox as Operations Manager for its seven-station cluster in Kansas City, KS, and Program Director of Classic Hits station 94.9 KCMO-FM. Fox joins Cumulus Kansas City following a 17-year career with Audacy/Entercom Communications, where he was Vice President, Programming, for the company's four Dallas, TX, music stations, and prior to that, was Vice President, Programming, for their six Sacramento, CA, stations. He was also Rock/Alternative Format Captain for Entercom Communications.

Brian Philips, Executive Vice President, Content and Audience, CUMULUS MEDIA, said: 'Jim Fox enjoys a well-earned, terrific career-long reputation. We are proud to add him to our roster of 'best-and-brightest' newly-arrived Cumulus programmers. Jim is a perfect example of the caliber of talent drawn to our winning KC operation by Donna Baker's power and prowess.'

Donna Baker, Regional Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Kansas City, noted: 'Record-high ratings delivery as the #1 Cluster in KC is the result of our incredible programming talent delivering the highest level of audience engagement. Jim Fox is among the best programming minds in the business. His expertise growing strong brands that deliver results for our client partners is the ideal addition to our team in Kansas City.'

Jim Fox commented: 'I'm extremely excited and fortunate to be joining this incredible team with an already proven track record of success. So many people who I respect helped to make this move possible. I'm energized by the idea of working closely with Donna Baker, Doug Hamand, Brian Philips and the very impressive and talented staff in Kansas City.'

CUMULUS MEDIA owns and operates seven radio stations in Kansas City, including: 101 The Fox/KCFX-FM (Classic Rock); 94.9 KCMO-FM (Classic Hits); 95.7 The Vibe/KCHZ-FM (CHR); KCMO Talk Radio/103.7FM and 710AM (News Talk); 107.3/KMJK-FM (Urban); 105.1 The X/KCJK-FM; (Rock) and JACK FM/KCMO-HD2 (Adult Hits).

About CUMULUS MEDIA

CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) is a leading audio-first media and entertainment company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 415 owned-and-operated stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visitwww.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact: Lisa Dollinger, Dollinger Strategic Communication for CUMULUS MEDIA, 512.633.4084, lisa@dollcomm.com.

Disclaimer

Cumulus Media Inc. published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 14:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
