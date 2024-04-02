NASHVILLE, TN - April 1, 2024 -Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) announces that it has appointed Country radio programming professional, Travis Daily, as Brand and Content Manager for its two Country stations in Nashville, TN. Daily takes the programming reins for powerhouse Music City Country stations, 103.3 Country/WKDF-FM and 95.5 Nash Icon/WSM-FM on May 1st, after two years as Program Director for Cumulus Media's 93.3 The Bull/KUBL-FM in Salt Lake City, UT.

Daily was previously Operations Manager and Program Director for Beasley Media Group's 99.5 WQYK-FM in Tampa, FL, and spent 17 years at Clear Channel Communications/iHeartRadio, where he was Senior Vice President/Programming for the company's Sarasota and Tampa clusters. He was also Operations Manager/Program Director/Morning Host at Y96.9/KCCY-FM in Pueblo/Colorado Springs, CO, and launched US 103.5/WFUS-FM in Tampa.

Brian Philips, Chief Content Officer, Cumulus Media said: "In short order, Travis Daily proved himself to be the ideal turnaround specialist for our KBUL-FM, Salt Lake City. He has demonstrated the crafty intellect and steady instincts to completely re-shape KBUL. With great confidence, we welcome Travis to Nashville's #1 Country station, WKDF, and to WSM-FM."

Allison Warren, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Nashville, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Travis Daily as Brand and Content Manager of Cumulus Nashville's two esteemed Country stations. WKDF-FM and WSM-FM have a rich history and a passionate audience, and are at the heart of Music City, where Country music thrives. Travis brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the Country music landscape. His innovative approach, strategic vision, and unwavering dedication will undoubtedly shape the future of our stations. We are confident that his leadership will foster creativity, engagement, and community."

Warren noted: "As we look ahead, we recognize the immense potential for growth in the Country music format. Our commitment to delivering exceptional content to our listeners remains unwavering. In the heart of Nashville, where Country music pulses through every street, our stations have a unique role to play. The passion for this genre runs high, and we are excited to witness the impact that Travis will have on our stations, our artists, and our listeners. Together, we'll create memorable moments, celebrate the artists we love, and continue to be the heartbeat of Country music in Nashville."

Travis Daily commented: "I have spent my entire career in Country Radio and Nashville has always been my #1 bucket list market. I want to thank Allison Warren, Brian Philips, and John Dimick for having faith in me to lead WKDF and WSM-FM into the future. Whoever the next PD of KUBL in Salt Lake City is, they will have the same privilege I had of working with Pat Reedy and Chris Hoffman, two of the best ever."

For more information or to stream the 103.3 Country and 95.5 Nash Icon, visit: https://www.1033country.com/ and https://www.955nashicon.com/.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 403 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact: Allison Warren, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Nashville, allison.warren@cumulus.com and (615) 312-3514.