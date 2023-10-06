KANSAS CITY, MO - October 6, 2023 -Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) announces that in a follow-up move to last week's launch of Kansas City's Hip Hop and R&B station, Power 105.1/KCJK-FM, it has launched its popular station brand The Vibe today on the 107.3 frequency. The station becomes All The Hits 107.3 The Vibe/KMJK-FM replacing station All The Hits 95.7 The Vibe/KCHZ-FM, a Kansas City staple for 20 years. 107.3 The Vibe concurrently launched its new website today at: http://1073thevibe.com/.

107.3 The Vibe moves to its new home with a new weekday lineup of local personalities, including:

Tyler Frye, 6:00am-10:00am

Cassiday 10:00am-3:00pm

Jagger, 3:00pm-7:00pm

Dallace Jade, 7:00pm-Midnight

"Weekends with Roula," "Carson Daly Download," and "DJ Kirby Dance Party" will each continue to be heard on the new 107.3 The Vibe.

Donna Baker, Regional Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Kansas City, said: "Adjusting the alignment of these beloved station brands delivers the highest potential audience to reach the entire KC community. The right stations, the right formats, on the right signals with the best local personalities creates even more value for our listeners and advertising partners."

Jagger, Program Director and On-Air Personality, Afternoons, 107.3 The Vibe, commented: "Excited to move The Vibe to our new home at 107.3 and to help take it to a new level with our great local team! We will continue to be THE hit music station, playing 10 Songs In A Row every hour with the biggest hits, biggest contests and the most winners! We are kicking off our new Era, hooking up our listeners with a private screening of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie! All The Hits just got the upgrade, so move with us to 107.3 The Vibe!"

Tyler Frye, new Morning Host, 107.3 The Vibe, added: "Is this real life? I get to wake up KC on our brand-new home, 107.3 The Vibe! I'm excited to kick off The Morning Vibe with Tyler Frye as we give our AMAZING listeners a chance to see Taylor Swift on the big screen for a private screening of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie. Taylor has been spending a lot of time in KC lately… maybe she'll show up? A Swiftie can dream! Move with us as we kick off our best Era, All The Hits 107.3 The Vibe!"

For more information or to stream All The Hits 107.3 The Vibe, visit: http://1073thevibe.com/.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 403 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

