KANSAS CITY, MO - September 28, 2023 -Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) announces that it has launched Power 105.1/KCJK-FM, the new destination radio station for Kansas City's Hip Hop and R&B fans. The all-new Power 105.1 replaces Cumulus Kansas City's 107.3/KMJK-FM, a Hip Hop and R&B station that evolved from its Urban Adult Contemporary format after Cumulus Media acquired the station in 2004. KCJK-FM was previously programmed as Rock-formatted 105.1 The X. Concurrently, Power 105.1 launched its new website today at https://www.power1051kc.com/.

Power 105.1 is home to the biggest names in Hip Hop including Drake, Meghan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Lil Durk, along with hits from R&B superstars like Beyoncé, Sza, Usher, and Chris Brown. Heritage local Kansas City personalities host each Power 105.1 daypart, including:

The Shay Moore Morning Show, 5:00am-10:00am Ivani Bing Middays, 10:00am-3:00pm Boogie D Afternoons, 3:00pm-7:00pm Jess Live at Night, 7:00pm-Midnight



Donna Baker, Regional Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Media, said: "The opportunity to best serve the entire KC community with our dominant cluster of stations is now in place. This change combines the incredible reach of the KCJK 100,000-watt signal with the biggest genre in modern popular music-Hip Hop and R&B. Congratulations to Operations Manager Jim Fox and Program Director Boogie D, along with our incredible lineup of beloved local personalities."

Jowcol "Boogie D" Dolby, Program Director, Power 105.1, commented: "I'm very excited for Kansas City! Power 105.1 is designed to represent the culture of Hip Hop and R&B and this great Kansas City community. We are KCMO AND KCK. We are here for the community we serve, and we are here to win! Thank you to the Cumulus leadership team for making this dream a reality. KC, Let's Go!"

Kenny Smoov, Vice President, Urban Formats, Cumulus Media, added: "Our Kansas City team is excited to bring championship level Hip Hop and R&B content on-air, online, and in these KC streets. Let's Power UP!!!"

For more information or to stream Power 105.1, visit https://www.power1051kc.com/.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 403 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact: Lisa Dollinger, Dollinger Strategic Communication for Cumulus Media, 512.633.4084, lisa@dollcomm.com.