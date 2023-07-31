ALLENTOWN, PA - July 31, 2023 -Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS)announces that it has appointed Dave Gibson as Co-Host, Mornings, on Classic Rock station 99.9 the Hawk (WODE-FM) in Allentown, PA. Gibson debuts on 99.9 The Hawk on Tuesday, August 1st, and joins radio veteran and Morning Host Rick Michaels on the newly rebranded "Hawk Morning Rave with Rick and Dave" Monday through Friday from 5:30am-9:00am.

Gibson joins Cumulus Allentown from Classic Rock station 102.9 WMGK-FM in Philadelphia, PA, where he was the Morning Show Producer/Co-Host for "The John DeBella Show" at 102.9 WMGK.

Elizabeth Pembleton, Regional Vice President/Market Manager, said: 'This is an exciting time for one of our legacy Allentown brands and demonstrates Cumulus Media's commitment to the very best LIVE and LOCAL talent on our stations.'

Sal Palazzolo, Program Director, 99.9 The Hawk/WODE-FM, commented: "I am pleased to welcome Dave to the Hawk Team! Dave's experience and synergies with the rest of the Cumulus Allentown Staff will be a welcome addition. I'm eager for Rick Michaels and his new on-air partner to wake up the Valley and keep WODE-FM the force it has been for many years!"

Dave Gibson remarked: "Mama, I'm coming home! As a kid I used to record songs to cassette off WODE, so joining their well-established morning show is a real thrill. 99.9 The Hawk represents the best of everything that is the Lehigh Valley, and I can't wait to join their winning brand and rock mornings with Rick."

Rick Michaels added: "I am eager to start a new chapter with the Hawk Morning Rave with Rick and Dave. We hit it off from the second we met!! Plus, Dave comes from working with the legendary John DeBella in Philly, so he brings some serious chops to mornings on WODE. I am sure this will be an awesome new morning show for THE Lehigh Valley Classic Rock station!!"

