Cumulus Media : New Series, The Washies, Drops Today On Westwood One Podcast Network

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 8, 2020 - CUMULUS MEDIA's Westwood One today released the first three episodes of The Washies, a ten-episode serialized fictional podcast from partner Omnicast Media.

Set in in the not-so-distant future of 2025, amid a backdrop of significant political unrest, a TV producer finds and promotes five millennials who happen to be direct descendants of George Washington. The three women and two men participate in a reality TV show that catapults them to both fame and infamy. As they struggle to slay their own personal demons, they also represent the paradox of George Washington-hero/slave owner. Through all this, they learn to love each other and truly become family… just as the country needs them most.

The Washies available at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, and Pandora, among other platforms. Westwood One monetizes, markets, and distributes the podcast.

About Omnicast Media

Omnicast Media, LLC is a podcasting company founded by Mike Carruthers, former radio DJ, talk show host, producer, writer, talent director, podcast creator, and curtrent host of the Something You Should Know podcast, and Ken Williams, a veteran network radio executive and co-founder of Dial Global.

About Westwood One

Westwood One, the national-facing arm of CUMULUS MEDIA, offers iconic, nationally syndicated sports, news, and entertainment content to over 250 million monthly listeners across an audio network of more than 7,300 affiliated broadcast radio stations and media partners. Westwood One is the largest audio network in America, home to premium content that defines the culture, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and Westwood One Backstage. The rapidly growing Westwood One Podcast Network delivers popular network and industry personalities and programs. Westwood One connects listeners with their passions through programs and platforms that have everyone listening. For more information, please visit www.westwoodone.com.

