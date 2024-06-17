This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer Cumulus Media Inc. published this content on 17 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2024 16:08:07 UTC.

ATLANTA, GA - June 17, 2024 - Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) announces the launch today of the latest installment of its exclusive multi-part audio series, Your Music Plus, featuring insights behind the making of BBR Music Group artist Jelly Roll's new single, "I Am Not Okay," from his upcoming album. The new campaign will air on Cumulus Media's Country stations across the U.S. over the next eight weeks. This marks a return to Your Music Plus for Jelly Roll, whose single "Halfway [...]