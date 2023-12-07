ATLANTA, GA -December 7, 2023 - Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) announces that it has promoted Holly Paras to Regional Vice President of Cumulus Media in Providence, RI, and New London, CT. Paras currently serves as Vice President/Market Manager of Cumulus Providence and adds responsibilities for Cumulus Media's three radio stations and digital offerings in New London, CT, to her purview.

Prior to her appointment in 2016 as Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Providence, Paras was Director of Sales for Cumulus Providence for more than 10 years. She was previously National Sales Manager for WHJY, WSNE and WWBB in Providence. Paras was also an Account Executive for Katz Radio Group in New York City.

Dave Milner, President, Operations, Cumulus Media, said: "Holly is an extremely effective and capable leader. Having her lead New London in addition to Providence allows for us to provide enhanced solutions for customers in Rhode Island and Eastern Connecticut."

Holly Paras commented: "I am thrilled to be able to work with the incredible stations and team at Cumulus New London. Together, Cumulus Media's vibrant brands in these two adjacent markets create a highly effective marketing platform and opportunity for advertisers and community partners."

Cumulus Media owns and operates three radio stations in New London, including: The Wolf 102.3/WMOS-FM (Classic Rock); Q105/WQGN-FM (CHR); and 980 AM WXLM/WXLM-AM (News/Talk).

Cumulus Media owns and operates five radio stations in Providence, including: News Talk 99.7 FM - 630 AM/WPRO-AM/WEAN-FM (News/Talk); 92 Pro FM/WPRO-FM (CHR); The Score Sports Radio 790/WPRV-AM (Sports); Hot 106/WWKX-FM (Rhythmic CHR); and Lite 105/WWLI-FM (AC).

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 403 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact: Lisa Dollinger, Dollinger Strategic Communication for Cumulus Media, lisa@dollcomm.com and 512.633.4084.