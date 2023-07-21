PROVIDENCE, RI -July 21, 2023 - Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS)announces that it has appointed Bekah Berger as Co-Host, Mornings, on heritage Top 40 radio station in Providence, RI, 92 PRO-FM/WPRO-FM. Berger moves to 92 PRO-FM from Cumulus sister station, Hot 106/WWKX-FM (Rhythmic Contemporary), where she co-hosted "The Hot Morning Show with Bekah and Mike D." She joins longtime 92 PRO-FM Morning Host, Giovanni, and Jay Buff, 92 PRO-FM Morning Show Producer, on-air beginning Monday, July 31st. The dynamic new on-air team can be heard weekday mornings from 6:00am-10:00am.

Berger started her career in 2007 as an intern in the WPRO newsroom and served the station as a call screener for "The Buddy Cianci Show." In 2008, she was named Promotions Director for the station, hosted a weekend show called "This Week in Entertainment With Bekah Berger," and was Producer for "The Gene Valicenti Show." In 2022, she moved to Hot 106 as Promotions Director and Midday Host for that station and became Co-Host of the Hot 106 Morning Show in 2016.



Mary Ellen Kachinske, Director of Music Programming/Operations Manager, Cumulus Providence, said: "This is an exciting evolution for the "Giovanni in the Morning Show" and for 92 PRO-FM. Bekah brings a wealth of relatability and star power to Southern New England listeners and we can't wait for her to join Gio and Jay."

Berger commented: "Growing up in Rhode Island, 92 PRO-FM has always been part of my radio presets. I've spent my career admiring my fellow Cumulus colleagues, but now being able to work alongside them every morning and being part of such an iconic brand is a dream come true."

