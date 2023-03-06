Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cumulus Media Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMLS   US2310828015

CUMULUS MEDIA INC.

(CMLS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-06 pm EST
4.930 USD   -2.57%
04:37pCumulus Media Takes Listeners Behind the Scenes of GRAMMY® Award-Winning Icon Shania Twain's New Single “Giddy Up!” in First Adult Contemporary Episodes of New Multi-Week Audio Series, “Your Music First”
GL
03/03Cumulus Media's Westwood One Presents Audio Coverage of 2023 NCAA Basketball Conference Championship Week
GL
02/28Barrington Research Adjusts Price Target on Cumulus Media to $11 From $14, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cumulus Media Takes Listeners Behind the Scenes of GRAMMY® Award-Winning Icon Shania Twain's New Single “Giddy Up!” in First Adult Contemporary Episodes of New Multi-Week Audio Series, “Your Music First”

03/06/2023 | 04:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) announces that today it will launch the first Adult Contemporary installment of its new multi-week audio series, Your Music First, featuring Shania Twain’s newest single, “Giddy Up!” “Giddy Up!” is the opening track of Twain’s new album, Queen of Me, her sixth original full-length offering, first record since 2017, and official debut for her new label partner Republic Records. Cumulus Media will air the Your Music First episodes showcasing the five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning legend and the best-selling female artist in Country music history across 21 of the company’s Adult Contemporary radio stations. The high-profile Your Music First campaign launched last month and takes listeners behind the scenes of new music from the biggest stars in different formats, including AC, Alternative, CHR, Country, Hot AC, Rock and Urban.

Cumulus Media created the Your Music First music series for radio stations that play new music to highlight new releases in a unique way by sharing the thoughts of the artist with radio listeners. The shows feature exclusive artist commentary on the song, with artists revealing different aspects of their song’s personal meaning, the inspiration behind the music, and insights on their life and career. Currently, Valory Music Co. recording artist Thomas Rhett’s “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings)” is the Your Music First feature broadcasting across 47 of Cumulus Media’s Country stations in markets from coast to coast.

“Giddy Up!” rides out of the gate with a fiery, fun chorus tailor-made for singing and dancing along, and showcases Twain’s show-stopping range.

Manny Simon, Senior Vice President of Adult Formats, Republic Records, said: “On behalf of Republic Nashville and Shania Twain, we’re thrilled to partner with Cumulus Media on their Your Music First campaign. With a musical icon like Shania and the power of Cumulus, listeners from around the country will be able to experience her exciting new music including “Giddy Up!”

Greg Frey, VP of Music Partnerships, Cumulus Media, said: “As an international icon, Shania is the perfect artist for our Your Music First campaign. This will bring Shania’s infectious new song to our listeners – paired with her exclusive comments about the song, what it means to her, and her thoughts on her career and life. Through Your Music First, and in partnership with Shania and our friends at Republic Records, we’re able to showcase new music in a fresh, unique way for our listeners and Shania’s fans.”

Shania Twain kicks off her Queen of Me Tour on Friday, April 28th at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA and makes stops across North America and Europe in Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin and more before wrapping up on November 14th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC.

About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 404 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

About Republic Records
A division of Universal Music Group, the world's leading music company, Republic Records has been recognized by Billboard as the industry’s #1 label over the last 10 years. It is home to an all-star roster of multi-platinum, award-winning legends and superstar artists such as Ariana Grande, Billy Porter, Bo Burnham, Ciara, Clairo, Coi Leray, Conan Gray, Daddy Yankee, Drake, Eddie Vedder, G Herbo, Glass Animals, Florence + the Machine, Greta Van Fleet, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack Johnson, James Blake, James Bay, Jessie J, Jimmy Fallon, John Legend, John Mellencamp, Jonas Brothers, Julia Michaels, Kid Cudi, Kim Petras, Lil Wayne, Lorde, Metro Boomin, NAV, Nicki Minaj, Of Monsters and Men, Pearl Jam, Post Malone, Seth MacFarlane, Stevie Wonder, Swedish House Mafia, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Twice, TXT, and more. Founded by brothers and chief executives Monte and Avery Lipman, it is also comprised of innovative business ventures, including American Recordings, Boominati Worldwide, Brushfire, Casablanca Records, Cash Money, Federal Films, HYBE, Imperial, JYP, Lava Records, Mercury Records, Republic Records: Kids & Family, Republic Nashville, Universal Arabic Music, Uptown Records, Victor Victor, Wicked Money Family, XO, Young Money, among others.

Contact: Lisa Dollinger, Dollinger Strategic Communication for Cumulus Media, 512.633.4084, lisa@dollcomm.com.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about CUMULUS MEDIA INC.
04:37pCumulus Media Takes Listeners Behind the Scenes of GRAMMY® Award-Winning Icon Shania Tw..
GL
03/03Cumulus Media's Westwood One Presents Audio Coverage of 2023 NCAA Basketball Conference..
GL
02/28Barrington Research Adjusts Price Target on Cumulus Media to $11 From $14, Maintains Ou..
MT
02/27Cumulus Media Launches Mark Levin's Official Podcast Channel on Youtube
GL
02/27Leslie Fram and Steve Barnes Reunite to Re-Launch Legendary 99X Atlanta Morning Show
AQ
02/24B. Riley Lowers Cumulus Media's Price Target to $16 From $25, Says Q1 Guidance Softer-T..
MT
02/23Transcript : Cumulus Media Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
02/23Cumulus Media Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/23Earnings Flash (CMLS) CUMULUS MEDIA Posts Q4 Revenue $251.3M, vs. Street Est of $240.4M
MT
02/23CUMULUS MEDIA INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CUMULUS MEDIA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 891 M - -
Net income 2023 -11,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8,10x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 93,0 M 93,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 893
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart CUMULUS MEDIA INC.
Duration : Period :
Cumulus Media Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUMULUS MEDIA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,06 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 157%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary G. Berner President, CEO & Independent Director
Francisco J. Lopez-Balboa Chief Financial Officer & EVP
Andrew W. Hobson Chairman
Dave Milner Executive Vice President-Operations
Brian G. Kushner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-18.52%93
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-27.23%16 535
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-12.50%277
HT&E LIMITED13.47%228
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED-53.89%49
SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.27.62%36