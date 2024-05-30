BUFFALO, NY - May 30, 2024 -Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) announces that Cumulus Buffalo radio stations 103.3 The Edge/WEDG-FM, Classic Hits 104.1/WHTT-FM, and 97 Rock/WGRF-FM joined forces with its listeners on Tuesday, May 21st, to raise over $430,000 for Buffalo'sJohn R. Oishei Children's Hospital (OCH) through the first-ever Giving Day for OCH Radiothon. The successful 24-hour fundraising effort leveraged Cumulus Buffalo's popular on-air and online music platform and passionate listener community to raise funds for critical programs, services and care for the most vulnerable moms, kids, and babies in Western New York.

Stephen Turkovich, MD, President, Oishei Children's Hospital, said: "It was such an honor and an incredible opportunity to share all of the stories of the patients we have the privilege of caring for here and the tales of the teamwork that helps get kids back to being kids. It was such an emotionally charged, amazing day to see the community come together for Oishei Children's Hospital."

Turkovich noted: "The energy was just phenomenal. The energy from all of radio stations, from the callers, the social media reactions. Even being in the room with the radio stations in our New Era Pavilion, it was just such a warm, exciting day. We didn't know what to expect, as it was our first Giving Day. I think it just exceeded everyone's expectations. It really was because of the energy that was brought to the room and brought to the radio from all of our partners at Cumulus."

He added: "Thank you can't go far enough. The money that people donated is going to go far and wide to help kids, not only with their medical needs, but their psychological needs, social needs and making sure that children, when they come to the hospital, have the absolute best experience, the best technology, the best care providers, the best talent. We can't do this without the support of the community."

Beth Coughlin, Regional Vice President, Cumulus Media, commented: "Cumulus Media was extremely proud to be a part of the first Giving Day for Oishei Children's Hospital and we thank our listeners and partners for their generosity and support. Oishei's team mission helps kids, every day, to get back to being a kid. We are honored to use our airwaves and digital marketing to help build a better future for families and children."

Oishei Children's Hospital is the only standalone children's hospital in New York State and is the premier regional center for comprehensive pediatric trauma, surgical and medical care across all eight Western New York counties and into northern Pennsylvania. With a legacy of excellence spanning decades, OCH remains committed to serving the community and advancing pediatric medicine through education programs and compassionate care.

As a non-profit hospital, OCH cares for all who need it, no matter their insured status or ability to pay. Donations made on Giving Day will ensure the hospital has the most advanced technology and equipment training and education for staff and provides an overall excellent experience to patients and their families through various support programs.

To donate to OCH and make a difference in area children's and families' lives, visit: GivingDayFOROCH.org.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 401 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact: Lisa Dollinger, Dollinger Strategic Communication for Cumulus Media, 512.633.4084, lisa@dollcomm.com.