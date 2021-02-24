Cumulus Media : Westwood One And Sony Nashville Partner To Raise Awareness For The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

Kane Brown to Kick Off Monthly Promotional Series in February

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - February 24, 2021 - CUMULUS MEDIA's Westwood One and Sony Music Nashville and CUMULUS MEDIA's Westwood One today announce a multi-faceted program to build support for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games to be held June 5-12, 2022, in Orlando. Kane Brown helped launch the collaboration this month; Luke Combs, Adam Doleac, Old Dominion, Ryan Hurd, LANCO, Kameron Marlowe, Maren Morris, Jameson Rodgers, Matt Stell, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Chris Young, are among other participating Sony Music Nashville Artists who will also join the campaign to support the athletes and spread the word about the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games through Westwood One's broadcast channels. Watch Kane Brown talk about the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and learn how you can help support the event, HERE.

In the months leading up to the USA Games, Westwood One Nashville hosts Paul Koffy from Morning Koffy, Lia Knight from The Lia Show and Later with Lia, and Elaina Smith from Nights with Elaina will feature interviews with the participating Sony artists on their programs and showcase the music videos on their programs' websites.



'Sony Music Nashville is thrilled to announce our partnership with Westwood One to help spread the word about the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games,' said Steve Hodges, Executive Vice President, Promotion & Artist Development at Sony Music Nashville. 'Our roster of world-leading artists have a unique platform to help those in need through positive messages and calls to action. With such an important event in 2022, we're proud to use our voices to put a spotlight on those who need it the most.'

'Cumulus launched an initiative to promote volunteerism and good works last year called PROJECT SHINE,' said Paul Williams, Westwood One Nashville Director of Programming. 'As part of this effort, Westwood One is committing time, resources, and talent to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, which creates magic for thousands of individuals with intellectual disabilities who participate and benefit tremendously from the joy, teamwork, and spirit the Games afford.'

'The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games is going to be the biggest in history,' said Joe Dzaluk, 2022 Special Olympics USA Games President & CEO. 'Our partnership with Westwood One and the Country Music industry will play an exciting role in amplifying the Special Olympics message and cheering our athletes along, as they prepare for the 2022 USA Games.'

About Sony Music Nashville

Sony Music Nashville includes its three country label operations - Arista Nashville, Columbia Nashville and RCA Nashville and Provident Entertainment.

About Westwood One

The national-facing arm of CUMULUS MEDIA, offers iconic, nationally syndicated sports, news, and entertainment content to over 250 million monthly listeners across an audio network of nearly 7,300 affiliated broadcast radio stations and media partners. Westwood One is the largest audio network in America, home to premium content that defines the culture, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and Westwood One Backstage. The rapidly growing Westwood One Podcast Network delivers popular network and industry personalities and programs. Westwood One connects listeners with their passions through programs and platforms that have everyone listening. For more information, please visit www.westwoodone.com.

About Special Olympics

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games is scheduled for June 5-12, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Jersey Mike's Subs is the Presenting Partner and Walt Disney World Resort is host. During this magical week, more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean will travel to Florida to unite in one of the country's most cherished sporting events. The USA Games is hosted once every four years and showcases 20 Olympic-style team and individual sports and 30 events throughout the week including forums and VIP receptions. Website: www.2022usagames.org

Contacts:

Sony Music Nashville

Allen Brown

allen.brown@sonymusic.com

Karen Glover

Westwood One

kglover@westwoodone.com

Janet Ray

2022 Special Olympics USA Games

JanetR@2022usagames.org