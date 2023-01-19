Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cumulus Media Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMLS   US2310828015

CUMULUS MEDIA INC.

(CMLS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:12:15 2023-01-19 pm EST
6.590 USD   -0.98%
Cumulus Media | Westwood One Audio Active Group® Releases First-Ever Look at the NFL Postseason Audience

01/19/2023 | 03:06pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) | Westwood One’s Audio Active Group today released a first-ever comprehensive analysis of the NFL postseason audience incorporating the most recently released (2022) data from Nielsen Scarborough USA+ and MRI Simmons USA. The data revealed that the AM/FM radio audience is far more passionate about football compared to the more casual sports fan found in the TV audience.

Westwood One, the largest audio network in the U.S., is the official network radio partner of the NFL, and this year’s Super Bowl coverage marks the 50th time that the network will broadcast the game to a national audience of engaged sports fans.

Highlights of the analysis include:

  • NFL postseason AM/FM radio listeners are a desirable group of consumers: They are more likely to work full time and have higher disposable incomes compared to NFL postseason TV viewers.

  • The NFL postseason AM/FM radio audience is more engaged with sports: MRI Simmons finds NFL postseason AM/FM radio listeners attend more sporting events, seek out sports information on their phones more often, and play more fantasy sports than NFL postseason TV watchers. The higher levels of engagement translate into greater advertising effectiveness.

  • NFL postseason AM/FM radio listeners are more likely to make purchases across key consumer categories: Compared to the NFL postseason TV audience, AM/FM radio delivers more consumers who are likely to buy a new or used vehicle, start a new business, or hire a financial advisor.

The full analysis can be found at WestwoodOne.com/blog in the Cumulus Media | Westwood One Audio Active Group®’s NFL Listening Report.

About Westwood One Sports
Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987 – featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl – its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the Final Four®; The Masters; NCAA Football; and other marquee sports events. Westwood One also distributes and represents CBS Sports Radio. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook.com/westwoodonesports and Twitter at twitter.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 405 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact: Karen Glover | Westwood One | kglover@westwoodone.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 943 M - -
Net income 2022 27,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 124 M 124 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 3 038
Free-Float 80,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,66 $
Average target price 19,67 $
Spread / Average Target 196%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary G. Berner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew W. Hobson Chairman
Dave Milner Executive Vice President-Operations
Brian G. Kushner Independent Director
Joan Hogan Gillman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.7.17%124
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.0.00%22 715
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-3.24%310
HT&E LIMITED16.58%243
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED-34.53%70
AUDACY, INC.21.06%40