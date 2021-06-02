Cumulus Media : Announces the Westwood One / NCAA Radio Network to Broadcast the Entire Women's College World Series for the First Time

Oklahoma City, OK and Omaha, NE - June 02, 2021 - CUMULUS MEDIA's Westwood One (NASDAQ: CMLS), the largest audio network in the U.S. and the official network radio partner of the NCAA will present live audio broadcasts of every game of the Women's College World Series (WCWS) for the first time ever. The network, which has broadcast the Championship Series since 2011, will expand coverage to include all the preliminary games for the 2021 Series.

Live coverage, from USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium - OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City, will begin Thursday, June 3 with four games, followed by a doubleheader Friday, June 4, four more games on Saturday, June 5, and the conclusion of the preliminary round on Sunday, June 6. The best-of-three championship series will air between Monday, June 7 and Wednesday, June 9.

The WCWS broadcast crew will feature play-by-play announcers Ryan Radtke and Chris Plank. Analysts will include former Oklahoma and Team USA outfielder Destinee Martinez and Softball Hall of Famer Leah (O'Brien) Amico. Amico, a three-time WCWS Champion while at Arizona and a three-time U.S. Olympic Softball Gold medalist, still holds the NCAA record for highest batting average in a single tournament, hitting .750 in 1994.

The Westwood One / NCAA Radio Network will also broadcast every moment of the Men's College World Series live from TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, NE, beginning on Saturday, June 19, and concluding with the best-of-three championship series from Monday, June 28 through Wednesday, June 30. Westwood One affiliate KOZN, 1620 AM The Zone, will co-produce coverage of the preliminary games during the Men's College World Series.

The broadcast crew will include play-by-play announcers Kevin Kugler, John Bishop, and Scott Graham as well as analysts Damon Benning and Jeff Leise.

All women's and men's games can be heard across the country on terrestrial stations, SiriusXM, TuneIn, and Alexa-enabled devices. The broadcasts can also be streamed on westwoodonesports.com and NCAA.com or accessed on the official NCAA Womens' and Mens' College World Series apps.

NCAA is a registered trademark of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

