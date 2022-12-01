Advanced search
    CMLS   US2310828015

CUMULUS MEDIA INC.

(CMLS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-01 pm EST
7.460 USD   +1.91%
Cumulus Media's Westwood One Adds "The Matt Walsh Show" to Syndicated Radio
GL
Cumulus Media and Signal Hill Insights Release Podcast Download – Fall 2022 Report Revealing Latest Podcast Trends
GL
Legendary Broadcaster Jim Bohannon is Dead at 78
GL
Cumulus Media's Westwood One Adds “The Matt Walsh Show” to Syndicated Radio

12/01/2022 | 05:31pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s Westwood One (NSDQ: CMLS), the largest audio network in America, today announced it is expanding its relationship with leading conservative news and entertainment media company The Daily Wire to include distribution of “The Matt Walsh Show” beginning Monday, January 2, 2023. “The Matt Walsh Show” joins “The Ben Shapiro Show” and “The Michael Knowles Show” to create a powerful three-hour programming block featuring a modern generation of conservative voices each weekday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern.

The new programming lineup will be:

  • “The Ben Shapiro Show” M-F from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern
  • “The Matt Walsh Show” M-F from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern
  • “The Michael Knowles Show” M-F from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern

About Matt Walsh
Matt Walsh is one of the right’s most influential voices. Through his writing, podcasts, speeches, and blockbuster documentary “What is a Woman?”, he is known as a fierce and articulate defender of truth, moral values, religious liberty, and the Christian faith.

About The Daily Wire
Co-founded by Ben Shapiro, Jeremy Boreing, and Caleb Robinson, The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest growing conservative media companies for breaking news, investigative reporting, podcasts, in-depth analysis, books, and entertainment. The Daily Wire publishes several of the top-ranked podcasts in America, including “The Ben Shapiro Show,” “The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast,” “Candace Owens,” “The Matt Walsh Show,” “The Michael Knowles Show,” and “Morning Wire.”

About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 405 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.


Contact: Karen Glover | Westwood One | kglover@westwoodone.com



© GlobeNewswire 2022
