Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cumulus Media Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMLS   US2310828015

CUMULUS MEDIA INC.

(CMLS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-22 pm EDT
3.870 USD   -6.07%
04:41pCumulus Media's Westwood One Presents Exclusive Multi-Platform Audio Coverage of the 2023 NCAA® Division I Men's Basketball Sweet Sixteen® and Elite Eight®
GL
04:33pCumulus Media's Westwood One Presents Exclusive Live Audio Coverage of the 2023 NCAA® Division I Women's Basketball Championship
GL
03/14Cumulus Media's Westwood One Presents Exclusive Multiplatform Audio Coverage of the 2023 NCAA® Men's Basketball Tournament
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cumulus Media's Westwood One Presents Exclusive Multi-Platform Audio Coverage of the 2023 NCAA® Division I Men's Basketball Sweet Sixteen® and Elite Eight®

03/22/2023 | 04:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s Westwood One (NASDAQ: CMLS), the largest audio network in the U.S. and the official network radio partner of the NCAA, will broadcast live coverage of the Men’s Sweet Sixteen on Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24 beginning at 6 p.m. ET each night.

Westwood One will also broadcast live coverage of the Men’s Elite Eight on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 as well as the NCAA Men’s Final Four® on Saturday, April 1 and the national championship game on Monday, April 3 in both English and Spanish.  

Westwood One’s schedule for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight:

Sweet Sixteen Doubleheaders:      

  • Thursday, March 23 at 6:00 p.m. ET                                     
    • (7) Michigan State vs. (3) Kansas State         
    • (8) Arkansas vs. (4) UConn             
    • (9) FAU vs. (4) Tennessee                 
    • (3) Gonzaga vs. (2) UCLA        
  • Friday, March 24 at 6:00 p.m. ET

    • 5) San Diego State vs. (1) Alabama
    • (5) Miami (FL) vs. (1) Houston
    • (15) Princeton vs. (6) Creighton
    • (3) Xavier vs. (2) Texas

Elite Eight Doubleheaders:                

  • Saturday, March 25, 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, March 26, 1:30 p.m. ET

Where to Listen 
Westwood One’s NCAA men's tournament coverage can be heard on terrestrial radio stations nationwide and via SiriusXM, streamed online for free at NCAA.com/MarchMadness and on westwoodonesports.com. Additionally, the broadcasts will be available for free via the NCAA March Madness Live app or The Varsity Network app. Fans can also access live audio via Alexa-enabled devices by asking to “Open Westwood One Sports”. TuneIn premium subscribers can also hear all the action live. 

Westwood One will produce an outstanding lineup of college basketball programming including Great Moments in Tournament History, a 60-second daily historical feature, plus one-hour preview shows The NCAA Tournament Today, The Final Four Show, and Championship Monday

For a complete schedule of games, announcer bios, exclusive audio content, and a list of radio stations airing Westwood One’s broadcast of the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Championship, log on to westwoodonesports.com

NCAA, First Four, Final Four, Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight, and March Madness are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.  

About Westwood One Sports 
Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Championships and the Final Four; it is also the exclusive provider of the Men’s and Women’s Frozen Four, the Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championship, and the Men’s and Women’s College World Series. Westwood One has been the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987. Westwood One also distributes and represents CBS Sports Radio. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Twitter at twitter.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com

About Cumulus Media  
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 404 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com

About the NCAA 
The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes. The NCAA is proud to have AT&T, Capital One and Coca-Cola as official corporate champions and the following elite companies as official corporate partners: Aflac, Buffalo Wild Wings, Buick, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Great Clips, Invesco, LG, Marriott Bonvoy, Nabisco, Nissan, Pizza Hut, Reese’s, TurboTax, Unilever and Wendy’s.

Contact: Karen Glover | Westwood One | kglover@westwoodone.com



© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about CUMULUS MEDIA INC.
04:41pCumulus Media's Westwood One Presents Exclusive Multi-Platform Audio Coverage of the 20..
GL
04:33pCumulus Media's Westwood One Presents Exclusive Live Audio Coverage of the 2023 NCAA® D..
GL
03/14Cumulus Media's Westwood One Presents Exclusive Multiplatform Audio Coverage of the 20..
AQ
03/07Cumulus Media Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/06Cumulus Media Takes Listeners Behind the Scenes of GRAMMY® Award-Winning Icon Shania Tw..
GL
03/03Cumulus Media's Westwood One Presents Audio Coverage of 2023 NCAA Basketball Conference..
GL
02/28Barrington Research Adjusts Price Target on Cumulus Media to $11 From $14, Maintains Ou..
MT
02/27Cumulus Media Launches Mark Levin's Official Podcast Channel on Youtube
GL
02/27Leslie Fram and Steve Barnes Reunite to Re-Launch Legendary 99X Atlanta Morning Show
AQ
02/24B. Riley Lowers Cumulus Media's Price Target to $16 From $25, Says Q1 Guidance Softer-T..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CUMULUS MEDIA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 891 M - -
Net income 2023 -11,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,59x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 75,7 M 75,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,08x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 893
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart CUMULUS MEDIA INC.
Duration : Period :
Cumulus Media Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUMULUS MEDIA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,12 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 216%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary G. Berner President, CEO & Independent Director
Francisco J. Lopez-Balboa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew W. Hobson Chairman
Dave Milner Executive Vice President-Operations
Brian G. Kushner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-33.66%76
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-34.93%14 784
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-22.22%244
HT&E LIMITED7.25%213
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED-58.08%44
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC.6.74%29
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer