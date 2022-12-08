Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cumulus Media Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMLS   US2310828015

CUMULUS MEDIA INC.

(CMLS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:00 2022-12-08 pm EST
7.145 USD   +1.06%
11:42aCumulus Media's Westwood One Presents Exclusive National Audio Coverage of the Army-Navy Football Game
GL
12/01Cumulus Media's Westwood One Adds “The Matt Walsh Show” to Syndicated Radio
GL
11/29Cumulus Media and Signal Hill Insights Release Podcast Download – Fall 2022 Report Revealing Latest Podcast Trends
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cumulus Media's Westwood One Presents Exclusive National Audio Coverage of the Army-Navy Football Game

12/08/2022 | 11:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUMULUS MEDIA’s (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One, the largest audio network in the U.S., will present exclusive national audio coverage of the Army-Navy Football Game presented by USAA. One of college football’s most legendary rivalries, the game will be broadcast live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 2 p.m.

John Sadak (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), and sideline reporter Tina Cervasio will bring all the tradition, pageantry, and excitement of the 123rd meeting between the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen to listeners nationwide. Jason Horowitz will host the pregame, halftime, and postgame shows.

Westwood One’s coverage of the game will air on affiliates nationwide and will be streamed live on WestwoodOneSports.com. The broadcast will also be available via TuneIn, SiriusXM, the Varsity Network app, and on Alexa-enabled devices.

For more information on Westwood One Sports programming, contact Rich Burg at rburg@westwoodone.com or (212) 824-2994. Join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook and Instagram at @westwoodonesports and on Twitter at @westwood1sports.

About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 405 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact: Karen Glover | Westwood One | kglover@westwoodone.com



© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about CUMULUS MEDIA INC.
11:42aCumulus Media's Westwood One Presents Exclusive National Audio Coverage of the Army-Nav..
GL
12/01Cumulus Media's Westwood One Adds “The Matt Walsh Show” to Syndicated Radio
GL
11/29Cumulus Media and Signal Hill Insights Release Podcast Download – Fall 2022 Repor..
GL
11/14Legendary Broadcaster Jim Bohannon is Dead at 78
GL
10/28Transcript : Cumulus Media Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
10/28Cumulus : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28Cumulus Media Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/28CUMULUS MEDIA INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
10/28Earnings Flash (CMLS) CUMULUS MEDIA Posts Q3 Revenue $233.5M, vs. Street Est of $232.4M
MT
10/28Cumulus Media Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CUMULUS MEDIA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 943 M - -
Net income 2022 27,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,21x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 132 M 132 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 038
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart CUMULUS MEDIA INC.
Duration : Period :
Cumulus Media Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUMULUS MEDIA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,07 $
Average target price 19,67 $
Spread / Average Target 178%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary G. Berner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew W. Hobson Chairman
Dave Milner Executive Vice President-Operations
Brian G. Kushner Independent Director
Joan Hogan Gillman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-37.16%132
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.36%24 115
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-52.73%327
HT&E LIMITED-51.43%213
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED-4.37%97
AUDACY, INC.-89.40%40