    CMLS   US2310828015

CUMULUS MEDIA INC.

(CMLS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-19 pm EST
6.960 USD   -2.11%
Former President Donald J. Trump Discusses the January 6 Committee Today on The Dan Bongino Show
GL
12/14The Shawn Ryan Show Joins The Cumulus Podcast Network
GL
12/08Cumulus Media's Westwood One Presents Exclusive National Audio Coverage of the Army-Navy Football Game
GL
Former President Donald J. Trump Discusses the January 6 Committee Today on The Dan Bongino Show

12/19/2022 | 05:49pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Dan Bongino conducted a live interview with Former President Donald J. Trump for his radio program The Dan Bongino Show at the same time the January 6 Committee was meeting for the final time and before voting to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department for the former president. Trump discusses his speech on January 6 and calls the January 6 Committee a “kangaroo court”:

“When I made the speech, I believe it was the largest crowd I ever spoke before. And I’ve spoken before the biggest crowds. It was the biggest crowd I’ve ever spoken … it went back to the Washington Monument. And those are not people that walked down to the Capitol. A very tiny proportion of them walked down to the Capitol. But I will say this. They don’t talk about the reason that everybody was there. It was because of the election. And because of election fraud. And they felt so strongly about it. They didn’t spend one minute speaking about that, the January 6 committee. And essentially, we have all Democrats and Republicans in very poor standing, two of them. I mean, the whole thing, it’s a kangaroo court. What can I say.”

WHEN: The interviewed aired live during today’s broadcast of The Dan Bongino Show

Audio of the former president’s comments can be found here.

The Dan Bongino Show is a live broadcast from Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS)’s Westwood One hosted by former Secret Service Agent, best-selling author, television commentator, and podcast powerhouse Dan Bongino. With live guests and listener calls, the program showcases Bongino’s natural ability to forge connections and communicate as never before. The program airs live Monday-Friday from 12 to 3 p.m. ET.

Contact: Karen Glover | Westwood One | kglover@westwoodone.com



© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 943 M - -
Net income 2022 27,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 132 M 132 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 038
Free-Float 80,5%
Technical analysis trends CUMULUS MEDIA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,96 $
Average target price 19,67 $
Spread / Average Target 183%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary G. Berner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew W. Hobson Chairman
Dave Milner Executive Vice President-Operations
Brian G. Kushner Independent Director
Joan Hogan Gillman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-36.80%132
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-6.14%23 182
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-57.77%293
HT&E LIMITED-53.33%203
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED4.57%102
AUDACY, INC.-90.66%35