  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cumulus Media Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMLS   US2310828015

CUMULUS MEDIA INC.

(CMLS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:53:25 2023-01-27 pm EST
6.690 USD   -0.15%
01:12pWestwood One to Broadcast NFL Conference Championship Sunday, Presented by Intuit Turbo Tax
GL
01/19Cumulus Media | Westwood One Audio Active Group® Releases First-Ever Look at the NFL Postseason Audience
GL
01/13Former President Donald J. Trump Discusses Classified Documents Found at President Biden's Home and Former Office on Westwood One's “The Mark Levin Show”
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Westwood One to Broadcast NFL Conference Championship Sunday, Presented by Intuit Turbo Tax

01/27/2023 | 01:12pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One, America’s largest audio network and the official network audio partner of the National Football League, will present live play-by-play coverage of NFL Conference Championship Sunday, presented by Intuit Turbo Tax. Doubleheader coverage will begin with the pregame show at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 29 before the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles meet for the NFC Championship game and the Cincinnati Bengals battle the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. The complete broadcast schedule follows:

SUNDAY, JANUARY 29, 2023: 

  • 2:00 p.m. ET: NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME 
    SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
    Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst), and Ross Tucker (sideline reporter) 
  • 6:30 p.m. ET: AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME 
    CINCINNATI BENGALS @ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
    Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Tony Boselli (analyst), and Laura Okmin (sideline reporter) 

Scott Graham will host pregame, halftime, and postgame shows for both broadcasts.

The winners will meet in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Listeners can hear Westwood One’s NFL broadcasts on approximately 500 terrestrial radio stations nationwide as well as on westwoodonesports.com, SiriusXM, NFL+ and via the NFL App.

About Westwood One Sports
Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987 – featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl – its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the Final Four®; The Masters; NCAA Football; and other marquee sports events. Westwood One also distributes and represents CBS Sports Radio. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook.com/westwoodonesports and Twitter at twitter.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

About Cumulus Media 
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 405 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

PR Contact: Karen Glover| Westwood One kglover@westwoodone.com



© GlobeNewswire 2023
