Certain Common Shares of Cuorips Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-SEP-2023. These Common Shares will be under lockup for 89 days starting from 27-JUN-2023 to 24-SEP-2023.



In connection with this offering and the secondary offering by way of purchase and acceptance by the underwriters, the lender Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., the seller Taiko Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Corporation, CellSource Co., Ltd., Yoshihisa Kainuma, StemCell Institute Inc., Taichi Kobayashi, Manabu Inoue, and our shareholders Terumo Corporation, Yoshiki Sawa, Takayuki Kusanagi, Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd., Dai-Dan Co., Ltd., FUJIFILM Corporation and Tadashi Samejima, to the lead managing company, During the period from the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting agreement to September 24, 2023, which is 90 days after the listing (trading start) date (including that day), without the prior written consent of the lead managing company, We have agreed not to sell, etc. (excluding, however, the lending of the common stock of the Company for the purpose of secondary offering by underwriting and over-allotment by the underwriters).



In addition, the Company will provide the lead manager with advance notice of the lead manager during the period from the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting agreement to December 23, 2023, which is 180 days after the listing (trading start) date (including that day).