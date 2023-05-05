Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CURLF   CA23126M1023

CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.

(CURLF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:58:56 2023-05-04 pm EDT
2.600 USD   +6.56%
08:01aCuraleaf Announces May Conference Participation
PR
05/03Wedbush Adjusts Curaleaf Price Target to $4.50 From $8.50, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
05/01Transcript : Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 01, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Curaleaf Announces May Conference Participation

05/05/2023 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA /OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that members of Curaleaf's executive management team will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during May 2023.

Wolfe Conference 2023
May 11, 2023  
Matt Darin, Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf, will be participating in the Cannabis Roundtable panel discussion from 2:35 – 3:00 PM EST.
Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

Canaccord Conference 2023
May 18, 2023
Matt Darin, Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf, will be participating in a fireside chat with Matt Bottomley from 1:00 – 1:25 PM EST.
Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

For more information regarding upcoming Curaleaf financial community conference and event participation as well as details to access the webcasts please visit Curaleaf's IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events

About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 19 states with 152 dispensaries and employs nearly 5,500 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

Curaleaf IR Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/Curaleaf_IR 
Investor Relations Website: https://ir.curaleaf.com/

INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer
IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady, SVP Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-announces-may-conference-participation-301816705.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.
08:01aCuraleaf Announces May Conference Participation
PR
05/03Wedbush Adjusts Curaleaf Price Target to $4.50 From $8.50, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
05/01Transcript : Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 01, 2023
CI
05/01Curaleaf Q4 Net Loss Widens YOY; Revenue Up
MT
05/01Curaleaf Brief: Citing Operating cash flow of US$46 million and cash on b..
MT
05/01Curaleaf Brief: Fourth quarter 2022 Revenue of US$352.5 million
MT
05/01Curaleaf Brief: Record fiscal year 2022 revenue of US$1.34 billion and Ad..
MT
05/01Curaleaf Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2022 Results
PR
05/01Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
04/26Curaleaf to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2022 Financial and Operational Re..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer