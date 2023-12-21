The world's leading cannabis company
Investor Presentation
TSX: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF
December 2023
Investment Highlights
- The legal cannabis industry is a generational wealth opportunity, expected to grow from $26 billion in 2022 to $43 billion by 2027, a CAGR of 11%(1)
- Our diverse US and international footprint position us as the global industry leader
- We have a world-classmanagement team with decades of experience building businesses
- We are committed to developing highly formulated products backed by science
- We have one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry with a 1.9x Debt (2) to Trailing Twelve Months Adj. EBITDA(3,4) ratio
- Attractive financial model - Year-over-Year revenue growth of 2% and 3Q Adj. EBITDA(3) of $75 million
- Multiple levers to expand profitability & increase cash generation
- Expecting a ~50% reduction in 2023 CapEx as our US footprint is largely built out
3Q '23 Financial &
International Highlights
3Q '23 Financial and Operating Highlights
Presence in
21(1)
$75m
17
(1)
states
cultivation sites
adj. EBITDA(3)
255m(2)
≈1.4m(1)
23%
addressable
sq. ft. cultivation
adj. EBITDA margin
population
capacity
%(3)
147(1) retail
$333m
82/18%
locations
revenue
retail / wholesale
revenue mix
900+
2%
$118m
wholesale
YoY revenue
cash
partner accounts
growth
balance
2
3Q '23 - International Highlights
3Q '23 - International Highlights
- Curaleaf International total revenue of $16 million, representing 120% Y-o-Y revenue growth
- In the burgeoning UK medical cannabis market, we continued growing our market leadership position through our enhanced technology platform
- On August 1st, we launched sales of edibles in the UK
- The German government is proposing significant expansion of its medical market (Pillar 1) by removing cannabis from the narcotics list and allowing telemedicine, which could accelerate patient adoption by 3-5x or more
- The legislation is expected to be passed in 1Q24
- Our investment in Four20 Pharma continues to flourish through its premium, high quality flower position affording us leading market share
- Curaleaf has started trading in the Swiss medical cannabis market and has also commenced sales into Poland
- In the Czech Republic a draft bill for legalization of recreational cannabis has been put forward for parliamentary debate
Curaleaf International - Europe Expanding
Curaleaf is the first and only MSO to have an international presence with operations across Europe
-
Europe has a potential addressable market of $248 billion(1) o 748 million people
o In 2023, forecasted legal cannabis market of $1.2 billion(2)
- Germany
- Pillar 1 proposal passed the German Cabinet on August 16th with a final Parliamentary vote in early 2024
- Pillar 1 is expected to catalyze growth of the medical market by removing cannabis from the narcotics list and allowing telemedicine
- Curaleaf is leveraging its Four20 Pharma cannabis brand to rapidly capture
growing demand
- Estimated patient growth could be 3-5x the current ~200,000 patient count
- Curaleaf International has:
- Three hectares of licensed cultivation (greenhouse and outdoor); ability to expand to 20 hectares
- Import and distribution capabilities in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy,
Poland, and Portugal
- Acquired EU-GMP processing facility in Portugal to complement our cultivation assets
- Pioneering research relationships with institutions across the continent
Strategy and
Differentiation
Toronto Stock Exchange Uplist A Major Move Forward
- On December 14th, Curaleaf officially commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CURA), marking a momentous moment for Curaleaf and the industry
- Trading on the TSX offers greater access to both U.S. and international institutional investors, increases the stock's long-term liquidity, and provides eligibility for inclusion into indices such as S&P/TSX Composite Index and MSCI
- We expect U.S. financial institutions will offer prime brokerage and custody solutions to U.S. investors thus removing friction from the investment process that has limited capital flows into the space
- Curaleaf has been assigned two market makers which should improve trading liquidity
- Uplisting to the TSX removes the "CSE venture exchange" barrier for large mutual funds that are prohibited from investing in "venture stocks"
