Our diverse US and international footprint position us as

2 3Q '23 Financial and Operating Highlights

Presence in 21(1) $75m 17 (1) states cultivation sites adj. EBITDA(3)

255m(2) ≈1.4m(1) 23% addressable sq. ft. cultivation adj. EBITDA margin population capacity %(3) 147(1) retail $333m 82/18% locations revenue retail / wholesale revenue mix 900+ 2% $118m wholesale YoY revenue cash partner accounts growth balance

As of 12.1.2023, includes licensed brand in OR, excludes discontinued operations in KY, MI, and ME adult-use. Per BDSA, estimated adult population for FY 2023 as of 10.30.23.

3. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, without a standardized definition under GAAP and which may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non- 6 GAAP financial measures" at the end of this presentation for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial ratios, and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used

in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.